Florida Adds Steve Spurrier Jr. to Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has made a familiar addition to his staff. The Gators are reported to have hired Steve Spurrier Jr. as an analyst, On3's Zach Abolverdi reported Wednesday.
Spurrier Jr., the son of former UF head coach Steve Spurrier, fills the staff opening left by Dan Enos, who was the Special Assistant to the Head Coach before leaving for a position with Wake Forest. With the Gators, Spurrier Jr. will assist analyst Ryan O'Hara with the quarterbacks.
Spurrier Jr. and O'Hara previously worked together in 2004 at Arizona when Spurrier Jr. was an assistant coach and O'Hara was a quarterback.
Additionally, the junior Spurrier’s track record goes well-beyond being the son of the legendary Head Ball Coach he shares a name with.
Spurrier got his start at Florida under his dad as a graduate assistant and stayed with the team from 1994 to 1998. After that, he followed Bob Stoops to Oklahoma and served as the wide receivers coach until 2001. He was part of the staff in 2000 when the Sooners won the BCS National Championship over Florida State.
He moved up to the NFL with his father and was the wide receivers coach of the Washington Redskins for two seasons. After one season with Mike Stoops at Arizona, he joined his father at South Carolina and took on various roles over the next 11 years.
He started off once again as a wide receivers coach. He added titles of passing game coordinator in 2009, recruiting coordinator in 2011 and co-offensive coordinator in 2012. During his time in Columbia, the Gamecocks went to nine bowl games and notable NFL players he worked with include Sidney Rice, Alshon Jeffery and Deebo Samuel.
Spurrier also served under the late Mike Leach at both Washington State and Mississippi State from 2018 until Leach’s death in 2022.
Two quarterbacks he helped develop include Gardner Minshew and Mike White. Backups or not, they’re NFL quarterbacks who had success in college.
Spurrier’s collegiate coaching career has included 20 postseason bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as five conference championships (three SEC and two Big 12) and two national championships (Florida, 1996 and Oklahoma, 2000).