Jack Pyburn, edge rusher

School: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 263 pounds

On3 Sports consensus Ranking: No. 593 overall, No. 51 EDGE

Recruitment History

Despite being a productive player at Bolles for two seasons, Jack Pyburn was a late-bloomer as a recruit as major programs didn't begin seriously pursuing his talent until the 2022 early signing period had come and gone.

Across the final two months of the cycle, Pyburn earned offers from the likes of Florida, Auburn, Miami and Virginia. That led Pyburn to back off of his previous pledge to Minnesota, which was one of just six Power 5 schools to offer him before the new year began.

Things picked up quickly from there. Pyburn took an official visit to Auburn on Jan. 14, followed that trip with an unofficial visit to Florida State on Jan 21, and wrapped up with a short trek to Florida on Jan. 28 for an official. Coaches from UM, AU and UF paid Pyburn in-home visits in the week leading up to his Gators visit.

In the end, the Gators, Tigers and Hurricanes had hats on the table when Pyburn announced his commitment, the day before National Signing Day.

Opting for his "childhood ambitions," as he told AllGators, Pyburn elected to sign with Florida, the school he grew up admiring just over an hour away from his hometown of Jacksonville.

"I'm ready to put on that Gator uniform every day and go to work," Pyburn said at the time.

Pyburn eventually enrolled at UF on May 31.

Where Pyburn Fits

Pyburn is expected to focus on the JACK edge rushing role in Florida's defensive scheme, and will be primarily coached by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. An interesting note: Pyburn watched Peterson play up close in his youth as well, as Peterson spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-08.

Although he possesses average size and length for the position, Pyburn is a rather polished pass-rushing prospect who wins with technique, power and effort to go with impressive speed in pursuit of the ball-carrier.

He'd benefit from adding more pass-rush moves to his arsenal, but Pyburn's hand usage at the point of attack and ability to create leverage with his lower-body strength will allow him to at least be a serviceable EDGE at the next level who can defend the run and put pressure on quarterbacks.

Across three seasons at Bolles, two of which he was a starter, Pyburn tallied 264 total tackles, 21 sacks, 50 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two blocks on special teams. He notched 14 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries as a senior, specifically.

The Gators have a starter locked in at JACK edge rusher entering 2022, that being redshirt senior Brenton Cox Jr. Behind Cox, however, the Gators lack proven depth off the edge, presenting Pyburn with an opportunity to earn playing time sooner rather than later in his UF career.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, a redshirt sophomore, and Lloyd Summerall III, a redshirt junior, are the most experienced depth JACK edge rushers on the team. The two have combined for 32 appearances, but have collectively posted just 14 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss in their careers.

Redshirt senior David Reese and redshirt freshman Chief Borders, meanwhile, have only played in 11 games. Reese did not play a single snap in 2021.

Powell-Ryland has flashed the most among the group due to his limited, but flashy, showings in 2021 when he was able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He's likely to rotate with Cox the most at JACK in 2022, meaning Pyburn won't have many defensive playing opportunities right out of the gate.

But with Cox and Reese set to run out of eligibility at the end of the upcoming season, Pyburn could very well fight to contribute — perhaps even start if his development goes well — come the 2023 campaign.

