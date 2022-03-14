Florida Gators Announce Date for 2022 Pro Day
The Florida Gators will host their annual Pro Day event ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on March 28, the program announced on Monday. The event will be streamed on SEC Network+.
RELATED: Gators-Centric, Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft
Four former Gators — cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon — participated in March's NFL Combine and will have another chance, this time alongside their UF teammates, to continue impressing NFL personnel members at Florida's indoor practice facility by partaking in drills and athletic testing during the Pro Day event.
Right tackle Jean Delance, who was not invited to the Combine but has been in contact with teams throughout the draft cycle, will have his first opportunity to impress NFL personnel in athletic testing drills as well. The same can be said for running back Malik Davis, who had a career season in 2021 yet has not earned much recognition in the draft process.
You can find each player set to participate in the Gators' Pro Day below.
LB Lacedrick Brunson
DL Zachary Carter
K Jace Christmann
RB Malik Davis
OL Jean Delance
DB Kaiir Elam
Read More
LB Jeremiah Moon
DL Daquan Newkirk
RB Dameon Pierce
OL Stewart Reese
DB Nicolas Sutton
DL Tyrone Truesdell
DL Antonio Valentino
DL Kyree Campbell *
LS Brett DioGuardi *
*Returning
Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.