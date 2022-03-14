Florida Gators Announce Date for 2022 Pro Day

Florida's 2022 NFL Draft prospects will have one final chance to impress pro personnel before the upcoming selection ceremony.

The Florida Gators will host their annual Pro Day event ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on March 28, the program announced on Monday. The event will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Four former Gators — cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon — participated in March's NFL Combine and will have another chance, this time alongside their UF teammates, to continue impressing NFL personnel members at Florida's indoor practice facility by partaking in drills and athletic testing during the Pro Day event.

Right tackle Jean Delance, who was not invited to the Combine but has been in contact with teams throughout the draft cycle, will have his first opportunity to impress NFL personnel in athletic testing drills as well. The same can be said for running back Malik Davis, who had a career season in 2021 yet has not earned much recognition in the draft process.

You can find each player set to participate in the Gators' Pro Day below.

LB Lacedrick Brunson

DL Zachary Carter

K Jace Christmann

RB Malik Davis

OL Jean Delance

DB Kaiir Elam

LB Jeremiah Moon

DL Daquan Newkirk

RB Dameon Pierce

OL Stewart Reese

DB Nicolas Sutton

DL Tyrone Truesdell

DL Antonio Valentino

DL Kyree Campbell *

LS Brett DioGuardi *

*Returning

