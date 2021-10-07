2022 Florida Gators Commit TE C.J. Hawkins Flips to Stanford

The Florida Gators will have to look at other players after C.J. Hawkins flipped from his commitment for 2022 to the Stanford Cardinal.

Photo Credit: C.J. Hawkins

The Florida Gators will not be getting the services of 2022 recruit, tight end C.J. Hawkins in its next recruiting class after all. Earlier this evening, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound receiving threat flipped his commitment from Florida to the Stanford Cardinal.

"I want to thank Coach Dan Mullen and [Gators TE Coach] Tim Brewster, along with the fantastic support of the Gator Nation for their utmost hospitality and grace," Hawkins wrote via Twitter.

"After a long and personal search, I have decided to step away from my pledge to my childhood dream school, the University of Florida. Making a decision has undoubtedly been extremely difficult given the university's track record on the gridiron and in the classroom. With that said, I'd be ignoring my heart if I did not embark on this life-altering opportunity.

"At this time, and with great excitement, I would like to announce my intention of committing with Coach David Shaw and signing with the Stanford University Football program this December. The numerous opportunities blessed upon me would not be possible without the guidance of Coach Dominick Ciao, the fantastic coaching staff, and my teammates at Berekely prep."

He would finish his note by stating that his love for the Gators will always be there, however his "heart is in Palo Alto. Please respect my decision."

Hawkins originally committed to UF on March 14, earlier this year. He would also participate in the program's Friday Night Lights recruiting event in August, earlier this year, re-affirming his commitment to the program.

He was just the third player to commit to the class of 2022, along with Tony Livingston (Tampa, Fla.) and quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mond, Tx).

Neither player has withdrawn his commitment at this time, and will still plan to sign with the program in December or January.

For Florida, they'll now have to look at other prospects at the tight end position. Currently, the Gators do not have any other tight ends committed to the program. Here is the full list of Florida commitments, which included Hawkins at the time of its posting.

