Gators Edge Rusher Andrew Chatfield Enters Transfer Portal

Florida Gators defensive end Andrew Chatfield has entered the transfer portal five days before the kickoff of the 2021 season.

Just five days out from the Florida Gators' first action of 2021, BUCK rush end/outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to a report by On3Sports, Chatfield, a former four-star prospect out of high school, has elected to leave the Florida program before the beginning of the season.

Chatfield later confirmed his entrance into the portal in a response to teammate Zachary Carter's words of encouragement for his next chapter via Twitter.

Initially choosing Florida over 31 other schools, including Miami, Florida State and Ohio State, the South Florida pass rusher was the highest-rated defensive end, according to 247Sports composite rankings, that the Gators staff landed in their first recruiting cycle in Gainesville.

Appearing in 23 games for UF during his three years with the program, Chatfield accounted for 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Playing in a reserve role that picked up towards the end of 2020 — given the lack of depth on the defensive line — Chatfield recorded his best season in orange and blue. As a result, the redshirt junior was believed to have an open door to take a step going into this season.

However, being a casualty of the newfound depth at defensive end — with the returns of Carter, Jeremiah Moon and Brenton Cox Jr. as well as the emergence of Princely Umanmielen, among others - Chatfield was omitted from the first unofficial depth chart of the season released on Monday. He also dealt with unspecified nagging injuries during fall camp.

Consequently, the former American Heritage prospect enters the open market in search of a new home in college football for his two years of remaining eligibility.

The Gators will open up regular-season action against FAU on Saturday night in the Swamp.

