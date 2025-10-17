Florida Gators Announce Captains for Mississippi State
The Florida Gators have revealed its three captains for Saturday's homecoming game against Mississippi State.
Junior linebacker Jaden Robinson, junior guard Knijeah Harris and junior edge rusher Kamran James will take the field for the coin toss ahead of Florida's seventh game of the season.
This is the seventh different group of captains for the Gators in 2025. Last week, quarterback DJ Lagway, guard Damieon George and safety Bryce Thornton were Florida's captains against Texas A&M.
Head coach Billy Napier previously explained Florida's preference for rotating captains.
"I think we have lots of guys that are capable," he said. "You know, we allow the players to vote at the end of the year. That's our thought process is to observe the group within competition, within the adversity of the season, the ups and downs, and then over time, their body of work as a leader. We got, probably had more votes last year, you know, it was spread out. So I think that's a good thing."
Robinson headlines the group after starting every game this season at linebacker alongside sophomore Myles Graham.
Initially a rotational player who stepped in when guys ahead of him went down with injury, Robinson truly emerged at the end of 2024 after Grayson Howard suffered a season-ending lower-body injury.
He is fourth on the team in tackles with 23 total stops, 0.5 sacks and three passes defended.
"I appreciate J-Rob," Napier said on Sept. 10. "J-Rob is a smart football player, he’s very instinctive, he can key and diagnose, he’s a good communicator, and he has instinct for the ball, he has his way of finding it. He’s a good teammate, I think his teammates respect him. Another guy who (was) not very highly regarded coming in has turned out to be a heck of a football player for us. He loves the Gators. He’s from the backyard.”
Harris is Florida's lone offensive player among this week's captains.
Starting every game at left guard, Harris is second among Florida's starting offensive linemen with a 73.7 pass-blocking grade.
James rounds out the group as an emerging leader for the entire team.
A career rotational player who had to wait his turn, James is making the most of his opportunity by leading all edge rushers with 19 tackles.
"Kam James cares. Kam has unique wisdom and perspective," Napier said. "He's able to back up and kind of eliminate his ego and see the team. Really has a coach's perspective. He thinks big picture. Some of my meetings with him, from a leadership standpoint, he's one of the more impressive young men that we have."
Kickoff against Mississippi State is at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.