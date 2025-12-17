Gators to Lose Former Starting LB to Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to lose another contributor on defense as third-year linebacker Grayson Howard on Wednesday announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2.

Howard, who earned a redshirt this season, leaves Florida after two seasons and will have two years of eligibility left, having burned a year of eligibility in 2023 as a freshman at South Carolina.

"It's been nothing short of an honor to play at the University of Florida," Howard said in his transfer announcement. "Being a home-state kid wearing the orange and blue is a blessing I'll never take for granted."

Howard first arrived in Gainesville ahead of the 2024 season as a transfer from South Carolina, which originally beat out Florida for his services as a high school recruit in 2023. In 2024, Howard started the first nine games of the season, recording 37 tackles, before a lower-body injury against Texas forced him to miss the rest of the season.

He only played in three games in 2025 (USF, LSU, Miami), recording just four tackles while still dealing with the after-effects of his injuries and earning a redshirt.

"Pup has had the injury bug. I think he has had a challenging offseason," former head coach Billy Napier said on Oct. 6. "... So, I think in general, it's kind of week to week in terms of his role in the team. And then, he's not quite playing to the level that he's capable of because of the injuries that he's had in the offseason. "

Howard is Florida's third departure on Wednesday, following offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll and receiver Tank Hawkins, and 13th since the end of the season, notably joining quarterback DJ Lagway, receiver Aidan Mizell and safety Jordan Castell.

Florida is also reportedly still working to retain running back Jadan Baugh, while linebacker Myles Graham, who led the team in tackles last season, recently announced he was remaining with the team in 2026.

Graham, Aaron Chiles and Jaden Robinson took the bulk of snaps at linebacker in 2025 with Howard absent.

"It means the world to me, man, no matter what, you know, like they say in all kinds of weather, no matter what's going on. I'm a Gator through and through; I love the University of Florida," Graham said in his return announcement. "I love being a Gator. I love my Gator family."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

