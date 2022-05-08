Gators QB Anthony Richardson Projected to be Top-10 Pick in 2023

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be one of the highest-selected players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, ESPN's Todd McShay has published his first way-too-early mock draft for next year's 2023 NFL Draft, which includes Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

This year, Florida sent three players to the pros via the 2022 NFL Draft, including first-round selection (pick No. 23 overall) cornerback Kaiir Elam, a third-round selection (pick No. 95) in defensive lineman Zachary Carter and a fourth-round selection (pick No. 107) in running back Dameon Pierce.

Several other players were also signed to NFL rosters in undrafted free agency shortly following the draft. Though it was a "down" year for Florida in terms of sending players to the NFL, next year's class appears to be much deeper.

Richardson, 6-foot-4, 237 pounds is entering his redshirt sophomore season at Florida and is expected to be the team's next starting QB, taking over for Emory Jones who recently transferred to Arizona State after one year as the team's starter.

McShay projects Richarson to be selected within the top 10 next year, pick No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers, who spent a third-round pick this year on former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. The team also rosters former first-round pick QB Sam Darnold, but he isn't expected to be on the roster st this time next year.

Here is what McShay had to say about the selection:

The Panthers, however, should start scouting the 2023 signal-callers. I'm not so sure they view Matt Corral as a long-term option, and Sam Darnold will be off the books after this season. Plus, Carolina could have a new regime in place, especially if it's picking this early again. Now, Richardson is a huge projection -- the 6-foot-4, 236-pound passer played in just eight games and started once last year -- and has some turnover issues. But he's extremely talented and poised for a breakout season in his first as a full-time starter.

Enter Richardson, who is one of the most physically dominant QBs in the SEC and all of college football, built similarly to former Panthers QB Cam Newton, who spent time at Florida before eventually making his way to Auburn and subsequently becoming the No. 1 overall selection by Carolina in 2011.



Last season, Richardson showed off some of the traits one would want to see in a dominant player at the position, especially on the ground. In seven games, Richardson posted 529 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, also able to rack up 401 yards on just 51 attempts on the ground along with three TDs.

This, obviously, is a pure projection from McShay as Richardson hasn't shown enough on film for teams to make that selection today. Richardson was also the third QB selection in McShay's mock, behind Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 2 overall) and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (No. 1 overall).

But, with what Richardson has shown over the years on the practice field and at moments in games, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see him put on a show this season in Gainesville, and immediately boost his draft stock.

After this season, Richardson would still have two more years of eligibility, but if he does what the is capable of, especially given the talent level on offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see him declare early, making himself a lot of money in the process.

