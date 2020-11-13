Do Barry Odom (for the week) and Feleipe Franks' Arkansas Razorbacks really stand a chance to knock off the SEC East's No. 1 team on Saturday?

Probably not. Florida has proven to be too efficient offensively to project a loss from this point on, unless something drastic changes. This game should be a fun one as Arkansas has overperformed this year and does things well that UF could struggle with, but Florida is easily the superior team across the roster and should be able to put this game away when the time comes.

With that, check out our staff predictions and takes ahead of kickoff! Records are compiled from win and loss projections this season, not against the spread.

Zach Goodall (4-1): Florida 35, Arkansas 23

The first line I saw for this game favored Florida by 18. I never saw that happening and the current 17-point line currently isn't much better.

Feleipe Franks is no perfect quarterback and I think anyone would tell you that, especially after watching him play here. However, Franks has continually improved in the 13-game stretch since his benching in 2018 (2,988 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions; 523 rushing yards and 5 TDs in 13 games), and mobile, strong-armed quarterbacks have put Todd Grantham's defense in a hole in the past.

Franks, and a ball-hawking Arkansas defense, are fully capable of making this game closer than it should be. We've seen Kyle Trask throw a pass or two per game that scratches your head, and the Razorbacks will take advantage of those opportunities. Potentially being without Kyle Pitts, no matter how many weapons Florida has, will make things tougher as well.

I'm projecting it will seem like that throughout the first half and that UF won't score 38 first-half points like last week, but Florida puts its second-half scoring woes behind them as they're simply the more talented and more athletic team. UF ends up winning by two scores, but not three.

Demetrius Harvey (4-1): Florida 30, Arkansas 14

While the No. 6 Florida Gators are likely to be victorious in this contest over the weekend, they ought not to take this Arkansas team lightly. Coming off of an emotional win over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Gators could find themselves in a precarious position.

Potentially without tight end Kyle Pitts, the Gators will have to find a different way to produce offensively. Florida may need to lean on their running backs more often than they have all season if they want to secure a win. There are other potential targets too, which as receivers Trevon Grimes, Trent Whittemore, Kadarius Toney and Justin Shorter that can make up for the production Pitts could provide.

Defensively, Florida could have issues on the backend. Feleipe Franks is one of the better deep passers in the conference, and Florida has had an issue in that department.

Ultimately, though, Florida will be able to hold off Franks in his return to The Swamp.

Brandon Carroll (4-1): Florida 45, Arkansas 31

This matchup has trap game material written all over it for the Gators, especially coming off an emotional victory over Georgia. However, I think Florida goes into the contest understanding that Franks and the Razorbacks impose a legitimate threat to their chances of reaching Atlanta, as a loss would narrow Florida's lead in the East over Georgia and even out the two program's loss columns.

My thought is that the Hogs can put up a formidable amount of points on a shaky Florida defense, but the unit stiffens up nearing the first half's close, allowing the talented offense Gators to begin widening the margin.

In the end, Florida takes care of business, defeating Arkansas by double digits, effectively spoiling Franks’s coming home party to the Swamp.

Michael Knauff (4-1): Florida 45, Arkansas 23

The duel for supremacy of the Gators 2016 quarterback recruiting cycle: Trask vs. Franks. It almost feels like Michael Buffer needs to announce them when they strut on to the turf at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

However, once all the noise settles and the broadcast crew finishes telling their storylines, it’ll end up being a comfortable win for Florida.

Yes, this is an obvious trap spot against a formidable Arkansas team. But, there’s plenty going in Florida’s favor. Arkansas has allowed 37, 30, and 42 points in their three losses. The Gators average over 42 points a game and I can’t see the Hogs stopping Trask and his arsenal of weapons.

Florida may struggle at first, but eventually, they’ll roll to a win.

Donavon Keiser (4-1): Florida 41, Arkansas 24

With much of the SEC postponing games this weekend, many fans nationwide will be tuned in for Feleipe Franks’ return to the Swamp.

That being said, the entire Florida staff should know exactly how to exploit the former UF QB, who is having a productive season in Fayetteville. Although Kendal Briles has multiple talented players in his offense, I see Florida replicating a strong defensive performance, building on last week's win against Georgia.

On offense, the Gators have been clicking on all cylinders, putting up points against any opponent that walks through the gates. Expect Kyle Trask to once again put up four touchdowns against an underrated Razorback defense, which can create turnovers but simply doesn't have the talent to hang with Trask and Co.

In conclusion, the storylines for this week are fun. It’s always interesting to see former players match up against their old teams, and with the recent update to transfer portal rules, it may happen much more often.

Graham Marsh (3-2): Florida 35, Arkansas 24

Arkansas is worse than Florida, but the Razorbacks have scrapped and clawed to compete in every game. Sam Pittman, while not coaching on the sideline due to testing positive for COVID-19, has completely changed the mindset of that program.

Former-Gator Feleipe Franks has had an admirable season for Arkansas and has led them well so far. Also, this can perhaps be a hangover game for Florida after the Georgia game. I don’t expect Arkansas to win, in fact I don’t really expect the game to be in question in the fourth quarter. However, I also don’t expect a blowout.