Watch: Former Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Catches TD in Pro Bowl

After a stellar rookie campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, former Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts caught a touchdown in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

One of the best to ever do it at his position in college football, Kyle Pitts has made waves today as the 2022 Pro Bowl, a competition between the AFC and NFC that features the best players from each conference, continued in Las Vegas.

The former Florida Gators TE, now with the Atlanta Falcons, caught a touchdown pass from Arizona Cardinals QB Kyle Murray for the NFC.

Pitts was selected by the Falcons with the fourth-overall pick in last year's draft and quickly became one of the best tight ends in the league, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and one touchdown on the year.

While his touchdowns were low, Pitts was one of the best players on the Falcons offense, one that traded away Julio Jones prior to the draft.

Now, it appears the tight end has already found plenty of success in the NFL, able to make plays among the rest of the league's all-stars, on a star-studded cast that includes one of the players he looks up to in TE George Kittle on the NFC side of the competition.

As of this post, Pitts accounted for two receptions for 11 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. The NFC currently trails the AFC 41-35 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The winners of the competition will receive an $80,000 bonus, while the losers will receive $40,000 for participating.

Look for Pitts to continue his success in the NFL as he gets more experience and perhaps a different quarterback if the Falcons opt to move on from Matt Ryan in the not-so-distant future.

The former John Mackey Award winner has already brought plenty of good fortune to the Gators, adding to their legacy in today's game.

