There’s One Candidate Who Can Take Offensive Rookie of the Year From Jeremiyah Love

Is your team going to make the playoffs? Recent returns suggest if your squad has the Offensive Rookie of the Year on it, the odds are good.

In 2023, quarterback C.J. Stroud improbably led the Texans to the AFC South title and a postseason win after Houston had won just 11 games combined over the previous three years. The following season, it was Jayden Daniels’s turn to help a woebegone franchise find its way, taking the Commanders to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991. Then there was last year, when Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, helping Carolina win the NFC South.

This year, the odds bring good news to the Cardinals, with former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love leading the way at +320 on DraftKings . Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is right behind him at +400, followed by a pair of wide receivers in the Titans’ Carnell Tate at +550 and the Saints’ Jordyn Tyson at +600.

If Love does win the award, it’ll be a trend-breaker. We haven’t had a running back win Offensive Rookie of the Year since 2018, when Saquon Barkley achieved the honor with the Giants. Since then, it’s been a mixture of receivers and quarterbacks.

Here are my top five picks to win Offensive Rookie of the year in 2026

5. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Price is going to get his opportunities in Seattle. After losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in free agency, the Seahawks are left with Zach Charbonnet and Price as their main backfield cogs. However, Charbonnet tore his ACL in the postseason, likely putting him out well into 2026.

With Charbonnet rehabbing, Price is the presumed starter. At Notre Dame, the 203-pounder was a third-team All-American despite playing behind Jeremiyah Love. In limited action, Price ran for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt over three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Last year, Seattle ran the ball 507 times, tied for third-most in the league. With a defense that ranked sixth a season ago, there’s reason to believe Price will get ample carries to bleed the clock and finish off wins, giving him plenty of chances to pad his stats.

4. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Lemon is a sneaky contender. The Eagles traded up with the NFC East–rival Cowboys to land the USC talent, selecting him at No. 20. With the Trojans, Lemon was a force in the slot, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season.

Coming to Philadelphia, he’s going to have an immediate impact. With an A.J. Brown trade looming in the coming weeks , Lemon stands to play alongside star DeVonta Smith as a key weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Lemon also walks into a fresh situation with first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who takes over for the embattled Kevin Patullo. Mannion comes to Philadelphia with a new perspective, giving the rookie a chance to learn the offense along with everyone else.

Lemon also draws an advantageous schedule. The NFC East is without any star corners (outside of his teammates), as evidenced by the Giants, Commanders and Cowboys ranking 16th, 28th and 32nd, respectively, against the pass in 2025.

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tate finds himself in the rare spot of being the most important weapon on a team as a rookie.

Going to the Titans, Tate is the clear No. 1 receiver, even with the signing of Wan’Dale Robinson, who came over on a four-year deal from the Giants. While Robinson will handle the slot duties, Tate is a prototypical X receiver who will line up on the boundary and run a variety of routes, threatening defenses at every level. With the Buckeyes, Tate had 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns despite sharing the field with first-team All-American Jeremiah Smith.

Tate’s presence is expected to buoy second-year quarterback Cam Ward, who struggled in his rookie year to generate offense despite his obvious arm talent. Ward, a player who still has big upside, threw for only 15 touchdowns and 3,169 yards over 17 games as a rookie. Look for Tate to be a major reason why Ward’s numbers improve in 2026.

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

In league circles, many thought Love was the best prospect in the 2025 class. He ended up with the Cardinals, making him and All-Pro tight end Trey McBride the centerpieces of first-year coach Mike LaFleur’s scheme.

The former Notre Dame back finished third in the Heisman voting, rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also showed off some pass-catching ability, with 27 catches for 280 yards and three scores. Those traits will be utilized in Arizona. Last year, Kyren Williams was targeted 50 times under LaFleur, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

Considering the low ceiling of the Cardinals’ quarterback room led by Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck, look for Love to handle the ball repeatedly. Last season, Brissett ranked 26th in EPA (-24.3) , sitting directly ahead of Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Although Love is the odds-on favorite, Mendoza has the advantage of playing the sport’s paramount position. And while he might start the season sitting behind Kirk Cousins, there’s a good chance he’ll see a majority of the action for the rebuilding Raiders.

After two middling seasons with Cal, Mendoza transferred to Indiana and won the Heisman, completing an undefeated season to win a national championship. He threw a nation-high 41 touchdowns against six interceptions. The No. 1 pick has weapons to work with in second-year back Ashton Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Then there’s the presence of Klint Kubiak as coach after the 39-year-old helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl.

Finally, don’t sleep on Mendoza putting up hefty stats as Las Vegas is probably going to be trailing plenty in the second halves of games. The Raiders spent lavishly in free agency, including on linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, but they’ll need to make tremendous strides after ranking 25th in points allowed a year ago.

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