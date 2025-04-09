Florida Gators' Backups the Focus for Spring Game with Lagway Out
While the Florida Gators begin to wrap up its 2025 spring camp, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway remains limited in practice and will not be throwing in Saturday's spring game, head coach Billy Napier previously announced.
While Lagway stands as the undisputed starter at quarterback, we take a look at the Florida's quarterbacks for the spring game and their in-season contingency plans, if he gets injured.
Gators' Backup Situation
If you look at the quarterback situation beginning with Lagway, it makes you wish for sustained health during the season. Now, in all honesty, the backups aren't a dire mix of players. Basically, Lagway is just levels above many starters in the SEC. As a result, you view the backups differently.
In essence, when measured against a budding superstar, anyone would pale in comparison.
Harrison Bailey
After Florida's noted lack of depth behind Lagway last season, Bailey arrives as the favorite to be the backup in 2025, and with Lagway limited during spring, expect him to get the bulk of first-team reps on Saturday.
To a lesser level, Bailey could provide a Graham Mertz-type mentorship for the young quarterback. Bailey, the extremely well-traveled passer (Tennessee, UNLV, Louisville) can relay his extensive career when facing multiple schemes.
With 19 games played over five seasons, he possesses a bird's-eye-view from the sidelines even if he's limited with in-game experience. As a passer, Bailey could not play a more divergent style than Lagway. With a pocket-first mentality, the journeyman wants to play between the tackles and never deviate from the plan.
While he can move on an RPO, throwing is what you will see first. Meanwhile, back in the pocket, you'll witness a functional inaccuracy. That is to say, Bailey connects when he should, but the wideout will have to make adjustments just to catch the ball. Under those circumstance, the chance for yards after catch dissipate.
Aidan Warner
You'd be hard-pressed to find any touchdown footage of Warner, because he's yet to throw for one. In limited snaps, the redshirt junior operated as a handoff machine/cleaning up during garbage time while playing the bulk of the Georgia game and all of the Texas games.
Even with reports that he's improved this spring, witall due respect, Warner shouldn't play unless the game is completely out of hand. Bailey already started college games. Warner could stand in for positive reps.
For now, expect him to see a considerable amount of snaps alongside Bailey on Saturday.
Clay Millen
A pro-style signal caller in look, approach, and skillset, the well-traveled Millen will probably finish his career in with the Gators. Now, where Millen should serve as the primary backup resides in his accuracy. In completing 71.4 percent of his passes, you see a quarter that can process information faster. Additionally, the accuracy allows for extra yardage after catch.
However, Millen remains a bit of a mystery after being passed up by Warner on the depth chart last season. With Bailey, Warner and a four-star true freshman in Tramell Jones Jr. on the roster, it still remains a mystery on where he stands on the depth chart and if he'll make an impact on Saturday.
Overview
Without a doubt, Lagway will lead the University of Florida in the fall. Now, behind him, it looks like a crapshoot.
Millen, of the three backups, could step in and succeed if he's able to rise back up on the depth chart, but Bailey and a reported improved Warner could help significantly improve the depth in the room. Not to mention, an experienced offensive line room and top-tier receivers' unit should make things easier for the quarterback no matter who plays.
That being said, the hope is Lagway will be full-go when the season arrives. From there the hope is the arm and feet of a healthy Lagway will carry the team.