Betting Odds on Florida Gators in Super Bowl LVI

The 2021 football season will officially conclude on Sunday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif.

The Florida Gators will be well-represented in the title matchup, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas believe two, in particular, could make an impact on the game, potentially a big one.

According to SportsBetting.ag, former Gator and Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has the tenth-best odds to win the game's MVP award at +4000 (40/1), and rightfully so.

McPherson has, arguably, been the MVP of the Bengals' postseason, at least alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, as he's connected on 12-of-12 field goal attempts including game-winners from 52 yards in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans and from 31 yards in the AFC Championship game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The next former Gator on the not-so-short list of MVP odds is Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, at +10000 (100/1), the 19th-best odds of any player. Jefferson also has +1400 (14/1) odds to catch the first pass of the game and +550 (11/2) odds as an anytime first-half touchdown scorer, standing at No. 10 and No. 12 on those respective lists.

The current betting favorite to win the MVP award is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, at +135 (27/20).

