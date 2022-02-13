Skip to main content

Betting Odds on Florida Gators in Super Bowl LVI

Prop bets worth considering for former Florida Gators in Super Bowl LVI.

The 2021 football season will officially conclude on Sunday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif.

The Florida Gators will be well-represented in the title matchup, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas believe two, in particular, could make an impact on the game, potentially a big one.

RELATED: Five former Gators set to compete in Super Bowl LVI

According to SportsBetting.ag, former Gator and Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has the tenth-best odds to win the game's MVP award at +4000 (40/1), and rightfully so. 

Read More

McPherson has, arguably, been the MVP of the Bengals' postseason, at least alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, as he's connected on 12-of-12 field goal attempts including game-winners from 52 yards in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans and from 31 yards in the AFC Championship game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The next former Gator on the not-so-short list of MVP odds is Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, at +10000 (100/1), the 19th-best odds of any player. Jefferson also has +1400 (14/1) odds to catch the first pass of the game and +550 (11/2) odds as an anytime first-half touchdown scorer, standing at No. 10 and No. 12 on those respective lists.

The current betting favorite to win the MVP award is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, at +135 (27/20).

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Even McPherson
Football

Betting Odds on Florida Gators in Super Bowl LVI

just now
USATSI_17591643_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Five Former Gators Set to Compete in Super Bowl LVI

2 hours ago
UF UK
Basketball

Three Takeaways: Florida Routed at Kentucky, 78-57

2 hours ago
USATSI_11095349_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators HC Billy Napier Talks Coach Paul Pasqualoni, Filling His Role

Feb 11, 2022
Patrick Toney
Football

Patrick Toney to Call Plays for Gators Defense

Feb 11, 2022
Arlis Boardingham
Football

Scouting Report: New Gators TE Arlis Boardingham

Feb 11, 2022
Dameon Pierce Gasparilla Bowl
Football

RB Dameon Pierce Talks NFL Hopes, UF Workload at Senior Bowl

Feb 10, 2022
Myreon Jones
Basketball

Three Takeaways: Gators Never Trail En Route to Fifth-Straight Win Over UGA

Feb 10, 2022