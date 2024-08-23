Florida Gators Chosen to Host SEC Nation for Week One
Despite the the struggles for the Florida Gators over the past three years, they are still one of the biggest brands in college football and the SEC. And this thought was backed up when SEC Nation announced on Wednesday that they would open the season in Gainesville for the Gators game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, August 31st.
This isn’t the first time SEC Nation has chosen Gainesville though. Florida has hosted SEC Nation 11 times in the past, six times in Gainesville, since its inception in 2014. However, it has been three years since the Gators have hosted them. SEC Nation was last in town for when the No. 11 Gators matched up with No. 1 Alabama in the Swamp back in 2021.
SEC Nation also made the trip to Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2019 when Florida beat Miami.
This year’s appearance on SEC Nation will move the Gators into a tie with Georgia for the second-most host appearances on the show.
Additionally, the Gators will most certainly have the opportunity to add to that number in this season. Outside of playing Miami at home, they also will play Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss in the Swamp this year.
As for those talking on the show leading up to kick-off, there are two-former Gators on the panel. Florida graduate Laura Rutledge will be the host for her eighth season, out of nine total, and Gator legend Tim Tebow will also be on it. They are joined by Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper.
If the game being sold out is any indication as to the amount of fan support in week one, it is safe to assume this will be jam-packed as well.