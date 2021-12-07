Brewster Says Goodbye to Florida Gators, Among Several Coaches Leaving UF

The Florida Gators are seemingly undergoing a complete revamp of their coaching staff following the hire of head coach Billy Napier.

Photo: Tim Brewster; Credit: Zach Goodall

In with the new, out with the old, it appears as Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier begins to fill out his staff with coaches, while on the other hand sending out goodbyes to coaches that will be with Florida through the Gasparilla Bowl before leaving for whatever life has in store for them at their next spot.

It appears the most recent coach to say their goodbyes to Gator Nation and his players is talented and respected tight ends coach Tim Brewster, who was with Dan Mullen for the past two seasons after replacing Larry Scott in 2020.

After coaching the John Mackey Award winner in 2020, TE Kyle Pitts, Brewster is going to look elsewhere for employment following the postseason.

Writing on social media yesterday, Brewster gave thanks to the fans and players he has been able to coach.

Freshman TE Nick Elksnis also shared his goodbyes and thanks to Brewster on Twitter.

Brewster is not the only coach that will be saying his goodbyes. It has already been reported that quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, safeties coach Wesley McGriff and defensive line coach David Turner will not be returning, according to GatorsOnline.

In addition, it appears that interim head coach and running backs coach Greg Knox will not be returning either with Napier hiring his own RB coach in Jabbar Juluke. Knox's pending departure has not been confirmed, however, the writing is seemingly on the wall after Juluke's hiring.

McGee's dismissal aligns with Napier hiring Ryan O'Hara to assist him with coaching the quarterbacks along with being an analyst on offense.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Napier completely clean house with Florida coaches, opting to bring in his own staff and start fresh, which is incredibly common in the large majority of coaching changes. Those details will shake out as the week moves on and as Napier continues to get settled in Gainesville.

