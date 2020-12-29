Mullen: Gators Have 'About 60' Scholarship Players for Cotton Bowl

With four opt-outs on record, Florida is preparing to carry a light roster into AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

After an onslaught of opt-outs and, at least, one player's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Florida Gators are preparing to be short-handed against the Oklahoma Sooners for Wednesday evening's Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

"I want to say we're, off scholarship number, I think we probably have about 60 scholarship guys playing in the game," head coach Dan Mullen shared in Tuesday's Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference.

By SEC standards throughout the irregular 2020 season, a gameday roster should have a minimum of 53 scholarship players, while the maximum scholarship count is 85.

Florida has dealt with players entering the transfer portal throughout the year, and has seen four players opt-out since the conclusion of the SEC Championship on Dec. 19, so it's unclear exactly how many other players did not travel to Arlington, Texas, for the Cotton Bowl.

Of note, tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, and cornerback Marco Wilson have hung up their orange and blue cleats in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. Another wide receiver, Jacob Copeland, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he, too, will miss the game.

"I think it's a pretty unique year," Mullen said regarding opt-outs. "I think everybody has to understand that, the stress that these guys have been under from week in and week out."

Mullen looks forward to seeing younger players step up in place of the departed veterans, and they will be needed. Quarterback Kyle Trask, likely playing in his final game as a Gator as he has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl, will take all of the help he can get from underclass receivers as four of his top five pass-catchers this season will be elsewhere.

At wide receiver, all eyes will be on the likes of Justin Shorter, Trent Whittemore, Xzavier Henderson, Ja'Markis Weston, and Ja'Quavion Fraziars. Perhaps veterans who have seen sparing playing time, Rick Wells and Jordan Pouncey, could see some action as well.

Fortunately for UF, the tight end position is a bit more proven. As Pitts missed several games this season due to injury, Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer have stepped up in his place at times.

"Our guys are excited with the opportunity to get out there and go play," said Mullen. "So there are guys that have kind of been in maybe that supporting actor role now that are going into the lead role in the show tomorrow night. And so I think those guys are excited for that opportunity to get out there and go make plays."

The Cotton Bowl, featuring Florida and Oklahoma, will kickoff at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30.