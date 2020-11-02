Two Florida Gators Suspended vs. Georgia for Fight, Mullen Fined

Florida Gators defensive end Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwaun Powell will be unavailable for the first half of Saturday's contest against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The SEC has suspended the two players, and fined Florida head coach Dan Mullen, for their involvement in UF's halftime brawl with Missouri on Saturday evening at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Carter and Powell were ejected from the game for fighting, which warranted further action according to the league office.

Mullen has been issued a reprimand and will pay a fine of $25,000, which will be directed into a fund supporting the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship program.

“I respect the decision from the conference office," Mullen said in a statement shared by UF. "As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected from the game for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul, and will serve no further punishment. In addition, the league has issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey for fighting action during the altercation. Each will be served when Missouri returns to action against Georgia on Nov. 14.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has issued the following statement after the conference reviewed the incident.

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night. Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”

Fighting is defined as follows by NCAA Playing Rules:

RULE 2, SECTION 32. Fighting

ARTICLE 1. Fighting is any attempt by a player, coach or squad member in uniform to strike an opponent in a combative manner unrelated to football. Such acts include, but are not limited to:

a. An attempt to strike an opponent with the arm(s), hand(s), leg(s) or foot (feet), whether or not there is contact.

b. An unsportsmanlike act toward an opponent that causes any opponent to retaliate by fighting (Rules 9-2-1 and 9-5-1-a-c).