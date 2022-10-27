Gators Defensive Depth Chart Lacks Changes, But Will Rotations Vary vs. UGA?

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Head coach Billy Napier suggested during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday that "for the most part, we’ll be status quo there" when asked if he anticipated any changes to the Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) depth chart ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC).

Indeed, much remains the same.

The Gators only made three changes to their depth chart in Week 9, not including O'Cyrus Torrence's re-insertion as the starter at right guard after he missed the LSU game with an injury.

True freshman Caleb Douglas made his career debut on the chart, listed as a co-second-team wide receiver with sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars behind starter and redshirt junior Justin Shorter. Sophomore and offseason JUCO transfer Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman surfaced as a co-second-teamer, as well, paired with redshirt sophomore Trent Whittemore behind junior Ricky Pearsall at slot receiver.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Michael Tarquin and redshirt freshman Austin Barber flipped spots as co-first-teamers at right tackle.

Tarquin was UF's starting right tackle to begin the season, but a Week 2 injury forced Barber into the lineup for the last five games. Tarquin was removed from the injury report in Week 7 and took snaps against LSU, although Barber earned the start for the matchup.

There were no personnel changes to a Gators' defense that continues to rank last in the country on third downs against FBS competition and within the SEC's bottom four schools in all four major defensive statistical categories.

But, while Napier suggested the depth chart itself didn't feature many differences from weeks past, that doesn't mean personnel rotations will remain the same.

"Certainly, the rotations may change depending on the last two weeks, relative to what we’ve observed, but we’ve got a lot of positions that we rotate players," Napier said on Wednesday. "Who starts the game and the ratio, whether it’s two-to-one, three-to-one, a lot of that will be decided as we approach the game.”

After utilizing the bye week to further identify communication and fundamental errors, as well as successful and unsuccessful defensive concepts, Napier shared his belief on Monday that the team has a better understanding of what can change or improve.

Napier signaled the importance of the observations he and his coaching staff have made in practices between the LSU and Georgia game and the weight those impressions, as well as off-field demeanor, carry when it comes to determining playing time.

"I think each week you're evaluating personnel based off not only performance in the game, but also what we observe every day," Napier explained on Monday. "I mean, I think there is more than just that handful of plays that we see on Saturday.

"What is each individual like from a self-disciplined standpoint, how they're living their life, what's their approach in the weight room and the training room, every meeting, walk-through, practice, rep that they take. We spend a lot of time with the guys. I think that's always very fluid and we're rewarding what we see. There is a number of players that have benefited from doing it the right way."

Certainly, Douglas and Chiaokhiao-Bowman benefitted when it comes to the Week 9 depth chart, and the duo has flashed in games to back their elevations as well. Douglas memorably hauled in a 62-yard touchdown against Eastern Washington in Week 5, scoring on his first career catch.

On-field performances have suggested the need for changes on the other side of the ball, however, and the depth chart doesn't foreshadow any significant adjustments to come.

Perhaps Napier is keeping his cards close to the vest and intends to vary the Gators' defensive rotations drastically against a daunting opponent that is the No. 1 Bulldogs. It would be a sound strategy — Florida enters this game as more than a three-touchdown underdog and could benefit from catching Georgia off guard.

