Florida Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Tight Ends

Photo: Keon Zipperer; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

We've already broken down the quarterbacks (twice), running backs and wide receivers. Now, we turn our attention to a tight end position that will be crucial in the team's offensive success.

Starters: Keon Zipperer and Dante Zanders

Tight end will be the measuring stick of the Gators' offensive success this season and going forward in the Napier era.

Despite Florida's role in the game as a whole moving away from the conventional tight end in favor of tall, slim and athletic pass catchers like Kyle Pitts, the new staff will tap into the past to operate a more traditional offense.

The inclusion of blocking tight ends to enhance a run-oriented attack will feature in said scheme. Keon Zipperer and Dante Zanders will lead the charge in 12 personnel sets, which are set to drastically increase in usage. The Gators will often operate out of two tight ends sets, attempting to maximize the strengths of each guy in the room while also providing extra beef in the trenches for the ball carriers to get the ball upfield.

Following the departure of leading tight end Kemore Gamble to UCF after the 2021 season, Zipperer became the clear-cut TE1 option for the Gators.

As a former highly rated prep prospect, the Lakeland native received raving expectations for his future at the University of Florida before stepping on campus. Struggling to find his grasp of the collegiate game to this point, Zipperer has, for the lack of a better term, underwhelmed. His 25 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns in 33 career contests tell the story.

He looks to flip the script this season as he enters his fourth year with Florida.

Although Zipperer will assume duties as the unrivaled top tight end on the roster due to his longevity and talent in all phases of the game, he is not necessarily safe on that throne.

That's because since Zanders flipped back to the position from the defensive line this spring out of need, he's excelled.

While there's not much production available from his limited stint there the first time, Zanders' performance in the spring as the unit's best blocker and a serviceable pass catcher will serve him well as tight ends coach William Peagler finds pieces to deploy in certain scenarios.

Rotational Pieces: Nick Elksnis, Jonathan Odom, Noah Keeter

As you'll find out early on, the tight end unit will not be dominated by the two listed above. Although they will likely receive the nod to start ball games and operate with the highest usage rate, the group will be a committee affair that utilizes a healthy mixture of talent depending on the situation.

The duos that will come from it are pretty intriguing given the vastly varying skillsets of those occupying roster spots at the position.

On early downs where Florida wants to establish the run or in short yardage situations, Zanders and Jonathan Odom could see the field together, providing the best blocking duo of the bunch. Odom hasn't seen much time in the rotation previously, and fought through injury this offseason, but is expected to be a frequent contributor in that role.

On evident passing downs, Zipperer could be joined by Nick Elksnis — who's shined as a savvy pass catcher in practice at times during his collegiate career — or Noah Keeter, a surprisingly quick target to utilize when working the flats as seen in the Orange and Blue Spring Game a few months ago.

No matter which pairing is created by Peagler or Napier, the goal is to enhance the unit in a way that maximizes the player skillset and increases play success rates, whether that is to open on the ground or to give starting quarterback Anthony Richardson a big, reliable target through the air.

The three listed above provide them an opportunity to do that.

Depth: Arlis Boardingham, Hayden Hansen, Griffin McDowell

Given the added emphasis on tight ends in this offense, having adequate depth is an evident focal point for the staff early on in the Napier era. Signing three tight end prospects in the 2022 transition class and repurposing three defensive players for the position makes the dedication to having serviceable numbers in the room noticeable.

As a result, just because they're listed as a depth piece doesn't indicate they're merely an extra body. Instead, they're in a spot that provides and encourages the potential for upwards movement.

True freshman Arlis Boardingham is the best suited to experience that growth this season.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 235, Boardingham is an intriguing prospect that has earned high praise from AllGators in the past as a potential suitor for year one playing time with the correct progression. That continues to be the case despite his summer enrollment and recently derailed fall camp.

While he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, leaving him to work off to the side in a sling, for the time being, he's arguably the most promising player from a pass-catching standpoint. That can allow him to see early playing time in his career, where he will draw in a high number of targets in the red zone and late down scenarios relative to his usage.

While he has his potential niche, a fellow late addition in the 2022 cycle Hayden Hansen could find his working as a downhill blocker.

His 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame suggests a future operating in the aforementioned traditional tight end role Florida will return. However, he stepped into the fold as a project piece and expects to remain sidelined as he works to develop into a game-ready talent the Gators can utilize down the road.

The Swiss-army knife in Griffin McDowell is the least likely of the depth trio to earn playing time this season, unless Napier elects to operate a 13 package that allows McDowell to work as an extension of the offensive line in obvious rushing situations.

