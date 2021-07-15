Gators' Diwun Black to Wear No. 30, Amari Burney Switches to No. 2

Two more number changes have emerged for the Florida Gators.

Photo: Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Uniform number changes continue to roll in for the Florida Gators, and a top transfer from the 2021 recruiting cycle has also clinched his first Gators jersey figure.

Linebacker Amari Burney has switched from the No. 30 to No. 2 ahead of the 2021 season. Immediately after vacating the former number, JUCO transfer linebacker Diwun Black picked up the No. 30. Both players had their new uniforms shared via social media on Thursday.

Burney, a true senior, has been a member of Florida's starting linebacker rotation for two years now, accumulating 101 tackles, three sacks, five tackles, two interceptions, and five defended passes since the 2018 season.

Black enrolled at Florida this offseason as a junior after spending two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and is already a fan favorite as a 2019 Florida Gators signee. At MGCCC, Black compiled 46 tackles, an interception, and five pass breakups during his freshman season, but posted zero stats during his sophomore year.

In addition to Burney and Black, the Gators have seen numerous offensive players make a switch as well. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland will don the illustrious No. 1 jersey moving forward, fellow receiver Justin Shorter has moved to No. 4, tight end Kemore Gamble will rock No. 2, and quarterback Anthony Richardson will wear the legendary No, 15, becoming the first scholarship quarterback to do so since Tim Tebow.

