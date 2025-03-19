Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway's Blindside in Good Hands with Austin Barber
Life in the SEC for a left tackle looks like a never-ending hellscape. Where else do you encounter every single opponent that will throw, at minimum, a quality pass rusher? The stress feels normal for the Florida Gators' Austin Barber, but it doesn't make the journey through the season any less arduous.
The SEC places the highest priority on making life impossibly difficult for quarterbacks. That's a reason why the offensive tackles that thrive in that atmosphere receive a different look from draft experts.
While the schedule looks similar to last year, Barber and the Gators head on the road to LSU, Miami, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
Mission to Protect the Blindside
As if on cue, freshman quarterback DJ Lagway stepped up after the injury to Graham Mertz last year. Lagway and Mertz could not play the game of football in any more of a disparate form or fashion. As a result, Barber needed to adjust his approach.
With Mertz was a quick-release, drop back passer. Meanwhile Lagway moved around more and needed more time to show off the downfield throws that stressed the back of the defense.
Barber’s excellent feet and strong base are not just an asset in pass protection, he has the mobility to get to the second level in the run game as well.
The Veteran's Perspective
Entering his final season, Barber can walk out of The Swamp leaving the team better than he found it. Through coaching changes and losing seasons, Barber held fast in his dedication to the program.
Loyalty to the program propelled Barber to walk back onto the field despite some injuries and turbulence he encountered, including last year's slow start. Say what you want about Billy Napier, his veteran players stand by him through thick and thin.
Barber exemplifies that trait. Many outside of the locker room wanted Napier run out of town early last season. Instead of buying into the narrative, players like Barber set their collective minds to trying to right the ship.
Overview
Austin Barber will probably never catch a pass or run the ball this season. Additionally, he may not make a tackle. Yet, his role ranks among one of the most important on the team, and his perseverance exemplifies the mindset of this Gators' squad.
With his job to not only protect DJ Lagway, but open up the run game, Barber's need to execute becomes all-important. If you don't hear Barber's name called often this season, that means he did his job.