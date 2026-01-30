Florida Gators DL Caleb Banks Stars at Senior Bowl

After missing a majority of his final season with the Florida Gators, star defensive lineman Caleb Banks needed to impress in his time in Mobile at the Senior Bowl to rebuild a stock that once had him as a potential first round NFL draft pick. Since practices began on Tuesday, he has done just that.

“He was one of the most dominant players in Mobile this week, and if everything clicks at the next level, he could be one of the headliners of the class a few years down the road,” NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who was in attendance for the event, told Florida Gators on SI.

Former Gator Caleb Banks having another great day at the Senior Bowl.



Could be playing himself back into the first round discussion this week. #Gators



pic.twitter.com/F4wlz1MWHV — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 29, 2026

After impressive sophomore and junior campaigns in Gainesville, where Banks would record a combined 53 total tackles, six sacks and 40 hurries, the 6-foot-6, 330 pound athletic lineman seemed on his way to landing as a solidified first-round pick with a strong senior season. Instead, he would play just 96 total snaps as he battled a slew of injuries, managing to finish the year on the field despite a mid-season surgery and the Gators' lowly 3-7 record at the time, yet only recording six total tackles.

“If I'm able to play, then I'm gonna go play. I'm not gonna just sit down and not go out there and fight with them, regardless of the situation of what's going on." Banks said on his unlikely return. “I was not expecting (to return). But, I stayed strong, kept fighting through, with recovery and stuff like that. And God, just told me, 'No, you're gonna go out there and play again. So go out there and play.'"

While lacking the senior film that may have pushed him into the first round discussion for good, Banks’ standout week amongst over 130 NFL prospects has made his name a popular one again, with Fowler and multiple other analysts at the event labeling him one of the best performers so far.

“He's arguably the biggest winner all week in Mobile, solidifying his status as a round one player. The only two things that could hinder him is poor athletic testing or medicals coming back unfavorably.” A to Z Sports’ Tyler Forness, also in attendance, told Florida Gators on SI. “Tuesday's practice was up-and-down, with a couple of explosive wins, while the losses looked rough… That changed completely on Wednesday and Thursday when Banks became the dominant force we all believed he could be.”

Over the span of three days, Banks put multiple impressive reps on tape, dominating in one-on-ones against future NFL draft picks. His unique athleticism for his size and multi-faceted skillset was evident, showcasing the player Florida was so excited for heading into 2025.

“Banks moves in ways prospects of his stature simply shouldn’t.” Fowler said. “He’s long, alignment versatile, powerful, yet has the nuance and athleticism to play up and down unique defensive fronts to attack blocking surfaces from a variety of angles on all three downs.”

The performance was critical for the former Gator as the opportunity for live-action reps continue to dwindle as the NFL draft nears, with only the Senior Bowl and upcoming pro-days left for Banks to prove his case as a top prospect. Ahead of the event’s finale Saturday, his goal remains the same.

“I just want to show everybody that I’m the best,” Banks said about his approach at the event. “Just keep being a… dog.”

With practices complete, Banks’ will look to continue to shine during the all-star matchup Saturday, suiting up alongside former teammates Jake Slaughter and Austin Barber for possibly the last time on the same team. The trio will look to aid the National team to a victory, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

