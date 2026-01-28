Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28
The No. 19-ranked Florida Gators are looking to bounce back from a home loss to Auburn as they hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday night.
Florida’s 76-67 loss over the weekend snapped a five-game winning streak for the Gators. Meanwhile, South Carolina has lost four of its last five, with the lone win coming over Oklahoma at home.
Florida won both meetings last season, 70-69 on the road then 88-67 at home.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Florida vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida -13.5 (-108)
- South Carolina +13.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Florida: -952
- South Carolina: +625
Total
- 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Florida vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Florida record: 14-6
- South Carolina record: 11-9
Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida is 9-11 ATS this season
- South Carolina is 10-10 ATS this season
- Florida is 5-5 ATS on the road this season
- South Carolina is 6-7 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 12-8 in Florida games this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in South Carolina games this season
Florida vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
Thomas Haugh, Forward, Florida Gators
Thomas Haugh is projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft as he looks to lead the Gators to another National Championship. He leads the way with 17.4 points per game and has been helping out with 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest as well.
Haugh bounced back from a seven-point effort on just 2 of 11 shooting against LSU to tie his season high with 27 points on 9 of 19 shooting and 10 rebounds in the loss to Auburn.
If Haugh has another big game, the Gators should come away with a win this time.
Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Florida was rolling before the loss against Auburn. They covered in their previous five wins, winning four of them by at least 15 points.
South Carolina has been solid at home this season, but did lose by 12 as +9.5 favorites to Vanderbilt earlier this month.
The Gators need to get back on track tonight in South Carolina, but this is too big a line for them to cover.
Pick: South Carolina +13.5 (-125)
