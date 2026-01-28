Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28

The No. 19-ranked Florida Gators are looking to bounce back from a home loss to Auburn as they hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday night.

Florida’s 76-67 loss over the weekend snapped a five-game winning streak for the Gators. Meanwhile, South Carolina has lost four of its last five, with the lone win coming over Oklahoma at home.

Florida won both meetings last season, 70-69 on the road then 88-67 at home.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Florida vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Florida -13.5 (-108)

South Carolina +13.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Florida: -952

South Carolina: +625

Total

151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Florida vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Florida record: 14-6

South Carolina record: 11-9

Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Florida is 9-11 ATS this season

South Carolina is 10-10 ATS this season

Florida is 5-5 ATS on the road this season

South Carolina is 6-7 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 12-8 in Florida games this season

The OVER is 12-8 in South Carolina games this season

Florida vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch

Thomas Haugh, Forward, Florida Gators

Thomas Haugh is projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft as he looks to lead the Gators to another National Championship. He leads the way with 17.4 points per game and has been helping out with 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest as well.

Haugh bounced back from a seven-point effort on just 2 of 11 shooting against LSU to tie his season high with 27 points on 9 of 19 shooting and 10 rebounds in the loss to Auburn.

If Haugh has another big game, the Gators should come away with a win this time.

Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick

Florida was rolling before the loss against Auburn. They covered in their previous five wins, winning four of them by at least 15 points.

South Carolina has been solid at home this season, but did lose by 12 as +9.5 favorites to Vanderbilt earlier this month.

The Gators need to get back on track tonight in South Carolina, but this is too big a line for them to cover.

Pick: South Carolina +13.5 (-125)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.