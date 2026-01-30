Several Incoming Gators Recruits Land on Rivals' Top 300

As Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators coaching staff turn their attention to the next wave of recruits, it’s worth noting that they were able to land several top-tier prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

According to Rivals' final recruiting rankings for the class of 2026, five Florida commits rank among the top 300 prospects.

CB CJ Bronaugh (No.68)

As Florida's highest-rated, the Winter Garden native was Rivals' fifth-highest ranked player in the state of Florida and the seventh-highest rated cornerback in the nation.

Throughout his high school career, Bronaugh totaled 53 tackles, eight interceptions and two sacks while also catching and rushing for three touchdowns. Besides Florida, he was also pursued by programs like Indiana, Oregon and Texas A&M.

OT Tyler Chukuyem (No. 83)

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem | Cam Parker / Florida Gators on SI

Florida's highest-rated offensive line signee comes in 15 spots behind Bronaugh, slated as the 12th highest-rated offensive tackle in the country and the ninth-best player in the state of Georgia.

Last season, he was a 2025 Georgia Region 5 All-Region selection while helping lead the South Palding Spartans to a 4-6 record. Besides Florida, Chukuyem also took official visits to Ole Miss, Minnesota and Cincinatti.

WR Davian Groce (No. 101)

Frisco (Tx.) four-star wide receiver Davian Groce. | Cam Parker / Florida Gators on S

After originally being ranked as high as No. 54, Groce ends the cycle just outside the Top 100. The incoming freshman was able to retain his top-50 ranking on 247 Sports, however, finishing at No. 48 as the sixth-best wide receiver in the country and the seventh-best player in the state of Texas.

During his senior season at Frisco Lone Star High School, he caught 37 passes for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Throughout the recruiting process, Groce also took visits to Oklahoma, Baylor and Houston.

Edge K.J. Ford (No.145)

As Florida's second-highest rated defensive recruit, Ford is ranked as the 21st-best player in the state of Texas and the 21st-best edge rushing prospect in the nation.

Throughout his high school career, the 6-foot-3, 245 pound pass-rusher totaled 130 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 42 tackles-for-loss. Ford also seriously considered attending Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State.

S Dylan Purter (No. 282)

After flipping to Florida from LSU, Purter is the final Gator to earn a spot in the top 300.

According to Rivals, Purter is the 22nd-best safety in the country and the 10th highest-rated prospect in the state of Alabama. His high school teammate is fellow Gators 2026 signee wide receiver Marquez Daniel.

Throughout his high school career, he totaled 148 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

