Florida Gators and Eastern Washington Eagles fans are going to have to wait until the afternoon to quench their NFL football thirst on Sunday (unless they've tuned into the 9:30 AM matchup between Minnesota and New Orleans in London).

The Gators and the Eagles will face off in The Swamp at noon, a game long-awaited by both programs after being agreed to in 2016 only to be postponed twice from when it was originally scheduled, first in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and second by 24 hours this week due to Hurricane Ian's impact on the state of Florida.

At last, UF's matchup against former head coach, twice-removed Jim McElwain's alma mater is here. You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators (2-2) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 12:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network+ | fuboTV (start your free trial)

Weather: 77°, zero percent chance of rain per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 84

Odds: Not available.

Series history: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Important stories

The rundown

Florida's lone FCS matchup of the 2022 season, this should be viewed as a tune-up game for the Gators following a road loss to Tennessee. But if you remember correctly, UF's Week 3 contest with the USF Bulls was viewed similarly after Florida's home loss to Kentucky — and the Gators managed to squeak out a victory by only three points.

We still like the Gators odds (although, no official spread has been set) to cruise to a victory via the run game on Sunday. EWU's run defense is statistically the worst in the FCS and would be the second-worst in the country if you combined the FCS with the FBS, a theoretical super division with 254 teams.

So long as the Gators can control the game, it will be important to monitor how rotational pieces play in potentially bigger roles.

UF tweaked its defensive depth chart this week with three second and first-year players taking on starting or significant roles against the Eagles — defensive end Justus Boone and safeties Kamari Wilson and Donovan McMillon — and would likely up the snap count for other inexperienced contributors if the Gators produce a big lead.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.