Florida Gators Edge Jack Pyburn's Reported Outlandish Demands
On Tuesday, Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn entered the transfer portal, which is his right. However, the narrative around the portal and its accessibility with an air of entitlement seemingly hurts college football.
Now, no one, with a scintilla of common sense should begrudge Pyburn for attempting to ply his trade elsewhere.
At the same time, questions arise regarding the depth and relative ease of entry regarding the portal. Unfortunately, people misconstrue the meaning of the portal. For this purpose, we will use Pyburn's departure and reaction as the example.
"Where's the loyalty to the school?"
If you scan social media, this common question litters the atmosphere like ranch dressing on good wings. Florida recruited Pyburn to replace a member of the roster, who came to Florida to take someone else's job.
The notion of players staying loyal to a school when said institution actively tries to replace them on an annual basis remains laughable.
Before the alterations to the transfer portal, players would sit out a season before gaining eligibility to play at the new school, assuming they were released from their scholarship.
Meanwhile, coaches could jump jobs and immediately patrol the sidelines. Yet, you didn't see the outrage from fanbases. Players assume 100 percent of the physical risk, yet reap only a sliver of the financial compensation.
If you could leave your current job for a better opportunity, wouldn't you? Most coaches do.
The Elephant in the Room
Rumors swirl regarding Pyburn's reason for departing the Swamp delve into the absurd. Everything from financial as well as playing time demands. Now, with all due respect to Pyburn's 60 tackles, good enough for second on the team, what did he add as a pass rusher?
One sack from an edge defender allegedly asking for $45,000 thousand dollars every thirty days seems steep.
If Pyburn tallied double-digit sacks, forced a few fumbles and boasted tackles for loss. With a pool of money allocated for NIL money, why tie up nearly $50,000 in a player with questionable upside?
Of course, by intentionally pricing himself out of the market Pyburn may have been saying without saying "I want to be somewhere else."
Overview
With one year remaining, Jack Pyburn leaves Florida looking to monetize his final 12 games of college football. While no shame in that exists, when the production does not align with the financial demands, cutting bait and pursuing other avenues works for both parties involved.
College athletics, whether you like it or not, became a business years ago. Remember, all of those highly coveted recruits want to win games but they also want to cash in on their considerable skill, before those skills evaporate in a short amount of time.
College football has overcorrected when it comes to player compensation and rights. If players are going to be paid, there's no reason they can't get multi-year contracts. If a player wants to break a multi-year contract, he can sit out a season.
And frankly, he shouldn't get the balance of his "salary" until after the bowl games, but that's an argument for another day.