Report: Florida Gators Edge Rusher Lloyd Summerall III Enters Transfer Portal

Lloyd Summerall III becomes the second Gators edge rusher to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal in two days.

Florida Gators edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III becomes the team's fourth entrant into the transfer portal since the regular season came to a close on Saturday, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has become a hot commodity in recent years, providing hope for squads to rebuild their rosters with game-ready talent faster than ever before.

Serving as a saving grace at points for the Gators in the past, the portal kept Dan Mullen and company afloat while they struck out with high school talent on the recruiting trail.

However, heading into this offseason, the turnover of the coaching staff will bring a rollercoaster ride for the Florida Gators.

So far, the one beloved transfer portal has not been so kind to the team in Gainesville post-2021 regular season.

On Wednesday, Florida suffered a big blow as edge rusher Khris Bogle entered into the portal. He became one of the first dominoes to fall as UF enters their rebuilding process under new head coach Billy Napier. Fellow defensive lineman Dante Zanders and offensive lineman Gerald Mincey have also expressed intentions to transfer from the program.

Now, the depth at rush end has gotten even thinner.

Coming to Florida by way of the Lakeland (Fla.) pipeline, Summerall had high expectations for his career with the Gators. However, seeing limited playing time throughout three seasons, Summerall only recorded eight total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 career games.

The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at his next destination.

For the Gators, Antwaun Powell and Princely Umanmielen will be called upon to fill the hole of depth left behind by Bogle and Summerall next season. Napier and Co. will likely look to gain bridge pieces from the transfer portal, also.

Starting BUCK Brenton Cox Jr. is expected to return for his senior season, per Neil Blackmon of Saturday Down South. He will serve as the piece the defensive line can build around in 2022.

