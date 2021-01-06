FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Florida QB Emory Jones in Top 10 Opening Odds for 2021 Heisman Trophy

Oddsmakers think that Florida will do just fine with replacing quarterback Kyle Trask.
After sending a quarterback to the (virtual) 2020 Heisman Trophy ceremony in Kyle Trask, oddsmakers have their eyes set on another Florida Gators signal-caller for the same award next season.

Quarterback Emory Jones, a rising redshirt junior, has been awarded 14/1 odds at winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy, according to BetOnline.ag

Jones' odds are tied for the eighth-highest, behind Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (5/1), Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei (7/1), North Carolina QB Sam Howell (7/1), Alabama QB Bryce Young (12/1), Miami QB D'Eriq King (12/1), Georgia QB JT Daniels (12/1), Southern California QB Kedon Slovis (12/1). He's tied with Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr., Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels, Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon QB Tyler Shough.

Jones was head coach Dan Mullen's first quarterback signing after landing at UF in late 2017. A dual-threat who has been relied upon to change the pace of Florida's offense at times in his career, Jones has completed 55-of-86 passes (64%) for 613 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception, adding 514 yards on 92 rushing attempts (5.6 yards per rush) and six scores on the ground.

Replacing Trask will be no easy feat, and the expectations won't be Heisman Finalist-or-bust for Jones, that would be unreasonable. However, he's done enough over three seasons of limited play to earn the starting job for the Gators and instill trust that the future of UF's quarterback position is bright.

Trask finished fourth in voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, as the award was given to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Tuesday night.

