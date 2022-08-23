Photo: Ricky Pearsall; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators hosted media for a 15th and final time during their 2022 fall camp on Tuesday, and following what had been an injury-riddled few weeks of practice, things are looking up if the workout was any indication.

You can find AllGators' observations from the media viewing portion of practice on Tuesday below, as well as our notebooks for each day of camp so far this year. We've covered every position on the team individually this fall — aside from the specialists, who don't conduct drills during the viewing window — and shifted our focus to some big injury news on day 15.

Observations from Day 15

Shifting from positional focuses, AllGators' first duty during Tuesday's practice was to compile the participation report. The focus of our notebook became immediately clear as wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (foot), offensive lineman Ethan White (undisclosed), edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (undisclosed) and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) had returned to practice and were all seen taking part in individual drills.

Head coach Billy Napier shared on Sunday that the team anticipated Pearsall and Marshall's returns this week upon clearance from the training staff, and that appeared to come to fruition over the 48 hours before this story was posted. Those two, along with Powell-Ryland and White, participated fully in every individual drill during the media viewing period.

At one point, Marshall was seen conducting press coverage jams with the cornerbacks, requiring lateral movement that surely tested his hamstring.

White's return came as a bit of a surprise, as Napier said on Sunday that the Gators' projected starting left guard would be "out a little bit" while recovering from a small procedure on an undisclosed injury.

Pearsall had tape wrapped around his left cleat and didn't appear to be at 100 percent speed in the routes he ran, but still showed off some fluidity as well as great hands and ball-tracking across his targets. He memorably hauled in an underthrown out route via toe-tap, displayed solid acceleration after catching a bubble screen, and adjusted well to another underthrown pass while running a go-route.

You can find Pearsall's best two reps in the clip(s) of the day section at the bottom of this story.

Participation report

Below are the players that were seen wearing no-contact jerseys throughout the media viewing portion of practice. An asterisk indicates that the player worked off to the side or watched practice instead of being on the field. This list does not include the quarterbacks as they are required to wear no-contact jerseys at all times.

WR Justin Shorter*

WR Ja'Markis Weston

WR Marcus Burke

TE Arlis Boardingham*

LB Ventrell Miller

LB Amari Burney*

CB Devin Moore*

Additionally, quarterback Jack Miller III and offensive tackle David Conner were not seen at the facility during the media viewing window as the two are both recovering from thumb surgery. Cornerback Jaydon Hill, as has been the case all fall, worked to the side without pads on with trainer Joe Danos.

Shorter at first ran short routes with the receivers and position coach Keary Colbert, but didn't participate in routes on air with passes from the quarterbacks, leading to the asterisk by his name.

Clips of the day

It should be pretty obvious that our clip of the day is focused on Pearsall. He made two standout plays in routes on air drills, so we decided to include both.

