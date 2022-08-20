Photo: Devin Moore; Credit: Zach Goodall

Scrimmage No. 2 of the fall is here for the Florida Gators, awarding UF's first-team offense an opportunity to bounce back from a subpar showing in the first scrimmage last Saturday.

You can find AllGators' observations from the media viewing portion of practice prior to the scrimmage below, as well as our notebooks for each day of camp so far this year. We've covered every position on the team individually this fall— aside from the specialists, who don't conduct drills during the viewing window — which you can find linked below.

For Day 14, we solely placed our attention on the team's level of participation prior to the scrimmage.

Participation report

Below are the players that were not observed during the media viewing period prior to Florida's second scrimmage, a change-up in our participation report as UF held players out of warmups instead of having them wear no-contact jerseys.

QB Jack Miller III

WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Justin Shorter

TE Arlis Boardingham

OL Ethan White

OL David Conner

EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr .

. LB Amari Burney

CB Jason Marshall Jr .

. CB Devin Moore

CB Jaydon Hill

Moore was the only true addition to the fall participation report on Saturday, as every other player has either been seen in a no-contact jersey or not participated in at least one if not multiple workouts this preseason. Not every player has been out continuously, though, such as White and Conner whose participation levels have been inconsistent.

Moore's absence is notable, however. Moore had already begun to impress the coaching staff over the offseason and has been contending for starting reps with the first-team in fall camp, only to earn additional opportunities with the starters following Marshall's minor fall camp hamstring injury.

Jack Miller, Pearsall, Marshall and Hill continue to recover from various injuries that have been reported this fall, while the remainder of the group deals with undisclosed wounds on timelines that are not currently public. Of note, Saturday marked the second day in a row that Shorter was not able to partake in drills.

Perhaps the lone good news to surface from Saturday's participation report is that Ventrell Miller has shed his no-contact jersey and was seen fully taking part in position drills during the media viewing window. He wore a black jersey yet participated in drills from day 10 through 14.

