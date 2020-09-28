Florida Gators' Brett Heggie, Ventrell Miller Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller and center Brett Heggie were both recognized by the Southeastern Conference today after their performances on Saturday in the team's 51-35 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in week one.

Heggie, a redshirt senior, was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week, while Miller, a redshirt junior, was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week in the opening weekend of SEC football.

On Saturday, Florida rushed for 196 yards while passing for 446 yards, the total 642 yards against the Rebels was a school record for yards against an SEC opponent. According to the school, the Gators are No. 1 in the conference in scoring offense, rushing offense and total offense and are No. 2 in the SEC in passing offense and passing efficiency.

"Starting at center in Saturday’s game, Heggie was a leader in an offense that averaged 8.7 yards per play, which is No. 1 in the SEC," the school stated in its release today. "The redshirt-senior helped provide protection for quarterback Kyle Trask who threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns, completing 30-of-42 passes with no turnovers."

On defense, Miller was one of the most active players for Florida on Saturday, tallying 15 tackles, including 13 solo tackles. He also was able to tally two tackles-for-loss and a sack in the team's victory.

Following the game, Gators head coach Dan Mullen lauded the veteran's play, calling him a leader of the defense.

"That’s what we expect out of him," head coach Dan Mullen said of Miller's performance post-game. "He’s one of the leaders of our defense, if not the leader of the defense out there, being our middle-backer."

Miller went on to lead the SEC in week one in tackles and was just one of two players in the SEC to post double-digit solo tackles, the team says.

The Gators also had a record-tying performance from quarterback Kyle Trask, who passed for six touchdowns. Trask's six touchdowns tied a record set by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow for most touchdowns thrown in a conference-opener.

However, Trask would not win an SEC award this week as Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello threw for a record-setting, 623 yards on Saturday in the team's 44-34 victory over LSU.