Zachary Carter to Return to Florida Gators in 2021

The Florida Gators will be retaining some defensive line depth as they head into the 2021 season.
With clear depth issues on the defensive line, the Florida Gators are certainly feeling jubilant as redshirt junior Zachary Carter has announced his plans to return for a fifth season.

Carter emerged as one of Florida's most disruptive defensive linemen in 2020, recording 35 tackles (14 solos), nine tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He also set a career-high in quarterback hurries against the Georgia Bulldogs, recording five during the second half of the contest.

The Gators will be without a couple of defensive linemen whether it be via graduation or otherwise, including defensive tackle Kyree Campbell who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft earlier today. Under much scrutiny throughout the season, the Gators defense could at least rely on Carter who quickly became one of the rocks of the defense.

I think, when you look at Zach, he's a very talented player in the SEC. He's a leader for our defense. I think the arrow is really up on him and rising as a player," Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said earlier this season.

Grantham would go on to acknowledge the multiple positions Carter has had to play while with the Gators, including inside as the team's three-technique at times, particularly when Campbell was missing in action for three weeks to start the season. Regardless, Carter excelled, earning multiple SEC defensive linemen of the week awards throughout the year. 

"There's no doubt in my mind that he's a guy that creates match-up problems. And that's why we try to move him around a little bit, to create those problems. I think that as we move forward this year and next year and he moves forward in his career, I think we're going to see that he does become a dominant player and the kind of player that is going to be able to play on Sundays."

That play on Sundays will have to wait as Carter intends to continue forward with his eligibility at Florida. Carter explained that while he was presented with the opportunity to declare for the draft, he opted not to after consulting with his coaches, parents and people close to him.

"I know my work on and off the field in Gainesville is not yet complete," Carter says in his message via social media. "This upcoming year, I look forward to obtaining my degree and assisting in leading my team to an SEC and National Championship."

