3 Observations on the Gators' Initial 2020 Offensive Depth Chart

With the Florida Gators set to kick off their first game of the 2020 season this Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, the team has officially released its first two-deep depth chart of the season.

While the depth chart is, of course, subject to change, the players listed on it could give some insight into how the team plans to line up.

Here is the initial offensive depth chart:

Credit: UF Athletics

On the offensive side of the ball, there aren't too many glaring changes, however, there are a few. Here are four observations from the Gators' initial offensive depth chart for the 2020 season:

Offensive line takes shape

Much of the conversation surrounding the Gators' offense this season has focused primarily on its offensive line - for good reason. Last season, the Gators struggled to get much going in its run game, totaling just 1.687 yards on the ground with no Florida running back getting over 676 yards on the year.

Taking a look at the team's offensive line, the Gators are projected to start Stone Forsythe at left tackle, Richard Gouraige (left guard), Brett Heggie (center), Stewart Reese (right guard) and Jean Delance (right tackle). At least four of those starting five players were already expected to start.

The Gators likely have had to re-shuffle due to the injury to center/guard Ethan White, who Gators head coach Dan Mullen told members of the media on Monday, underwent knee surgery. There is no official word on when White will return, however, Mullen did say he should be back "shortly."

Florida brought in Reese as a graduate transfer earlier this year from Mississippi State. With familiarity in Mullen's system, his role appears unchanged. Forsythe was a player that started for the team at both left and right tackle last season, and Delance was the team's right tackle for much of the year as well.

At the center position, Heggie is one of the more experienced players on the team's offensive line, and manned the guard position last year, finding him a role on this year's offensive line was a no-brainer. It will be interesting to see where Florida shuffles the line around if and when White returns to the lineup later this year.

Running back Malik Davis named co-starter, Lingard unlisted

One of the more intriguing positions this year aside from the offensive line group is at running back. Last season, the Gators had a bell-cow back in Lamical Perine, who has since moved on to the NFL with the New York Jets after being selected in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Now, the team will look to replace him. The overriding thought coming into the season was the primary backup from last year, Dameon Pierce would become the team's new bell cow at the position, however, that doesn't seem to be the case as the team will likely split carries between a variety of backs, starting with redshirt junior Malik Davis.

Davis is entering his fourth season with the program and has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout, including a season-ending injury in what would have been his sophomore campaign. Davis has had a resurgence of sorts this offseason, however. Finally healthy, he looks to take on a larger role this year.

Pierce is listed as the co-starter, "OR," on the depth chart, meaning he will likely be heavily involved as well and could end up starting ahead of Davis on gameday.

One observation of note is that transfer running back Lorenzo Lingard (Miami), was left off of the team's two-deep offensive depth chart. Lingard is heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign. Listed below Davis and Pierce is redshirt freshman running back Nay'Quan Wright.

Receivers will be tested early

Florida will head into this season with a brand-new set of receivers after four, Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond left the team for the NFL earlier this spring. For the Gators, they'll rely on a blend of young and old to make up its depth in 2020.

One Gators receiver observers will have their eyes on this year is redshirt sophomore Jacob Copeland. Copeland enters the year as the team's No. 1 receiver opposite of senior Trevon Grimes. Last season, the Gators redshirt sophomore hauled in 21 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

This year, Copeland will be fully unleashed on opposing defenses, allowing his gaudy athleticism that was seen coming out of high school to be on full display. The Gators will be depending on Copeland's big-play ability to be a force on the offense as the year goes on, starting in Oxford.

Another important observation from the team's two-deep offensive depth chart is at the slot receiver position. While it was known Kadarius Toney would be starting in the slot this year, behind him is redshirt freshman Trent Whittemore, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds.

Whittemore enters the year as a "big slot" if he is to play the position down the line, and will likely be a force in the redzone thanks in part due to his size and savvy route-running ability. With him and tight end Kyle Pitts commanding the middle of the field, it should be an intriguing matchup to watch moving forward.