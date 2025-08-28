Gators DB Believes DBU Standard Lives on in Gainesville
While the pass rush and rush stopping up front carry serious weight, pass defense and rush support almost matter. For Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson, occupying the star position matters.
The star is a hybrid of the nickel, corner and safety spots that place pressure on his shoulders. Last season, the Jacksonville native enjoyed a breakout season, tallying 37 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. During media availability, the defensive back spoke on a myriad of matters.
He’s always trying to take that next step in his game.
"I feel like I just come out of practice every day, and Coach Napier recruited really good wide receivers, so whoever we go against in the slot, it is great work. Every day I just try to go out there and just play the best coverage I can or even just ask him what I can do better on that play. How can I get better?’ Just always trying to find a way to get better."
The truest sign of a developing player is someone that does not stop learning—the drive to improve. Even the greatests must keep adjusting.
For some, just playing football at the FBS level is a life accomplishment that they will never stop. Now, add that he plays in the SEC, and things take a turn towards the dramatic. Florida has a gauntlet of a schedule, get the Gators don’t care who they play. Spot the ball.
Denson said he thinks that the efforts are going to bring the Gators' defensive back room back to its glory days.
“I feel like all the DBs take it as a chip on our shoulder. Like, ‘Yeah, he said that we are DBU, so now we want to show you, show everybody else, that we are DBU as well.’ Whenever they put us at man in practice or whenever we just try and lock up the best that we can and show them that we are.”
From Lito Sheppard and Lawrence Wright to Joe Haden and after, Florida always seems to field quality defensive backs. As a result, with each incoming class, the need to prove themselves worthy is a necessity. The Gators need Denson to play even better than last year, when he came up big in multiple spots.
Denson will play various roles within the confines of the defense. Yet, that doesn't mean he won't excel at one. Florida looks to be even more aggressive. With an offense that looks to break the scoreboard, the defense could enjoy the benefit of playing with a lead.