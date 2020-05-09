AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Ranked No. 12 in ESPN's FPI Rankings

Demetrius Harvey

While the Gators and all other NCAA competition are currently in a stand-still, the sports world still has a way to sorting through which will come out on top.

Since 2013, ESPN has used a ranking system based on FPI, or Football Power Index, in an effort to predict the outcomes for not only the upcoming season but also as the season progresses.

However, ESPN makes sure to note that the rankings do not necessarily constitute playoff rankings as they have another system based on strength of schedule and other key performance indicators to establish which four teams should make the playoffs. 

For now, the Gators are ranked 12th in FPI, and it is important to understand how ESPN comes to such a conclusion. 

While these are not all of the factors, some of the variables used in preseason FPI rankings are:

  • Prior performances, based on the most recent year's expected points added, however, it also uses the previous three season's performance to account for any outliers, the recent year is accounted for twice.
  • Returning starters on offense and defense, ESPN also accounts especially for returning quarterbacks with starting experience. 
  • Recruiting ranking. Recruiting services such as ESPN, Rivals, Scout, and Phil Steele are all used to measure the talent on the team's roster for an additional piece of information.
  • Coaching tenure. Only used typically for an incoming head coach.

For more information on how ESPN uses these rankings, check it out here.

As mentioned above, the Gators land at No. 12, according to ESPN, with an FPI of 19.2. Their projected win-loss record is slated to be 9.7-2.7, meaning 9-3 or 10-2 as the likely targets. They are ranked below the following teams: Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Wisconsin, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson.

While it may be shocking to see Auburn (9th, 20.7) listed ahead of the Gators, considering the team beat them last season, it is important to remember the two teams compete against different opponents since the Gators fall in the SEC East, Auburn, west.

The Gators' % chance to win their division is listed at 39.8%, with their conference chances set at 12.5%, playoff chances, 8.1%, and chance to win the National Championship set at .9%

Entering 2020, the Gators will face a significant challenge.

They'll be tasked with replacing the majority of their offensive weapons, while at the same time, relying on an incredibly young defense which also lost significant talent to the NFL this season, including both starting defensive ends, Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard, an All-SEC cornerback in CJ Henderson, and the team's unquestioned leader at middle linebacker in David Reese II. 

While the team will return starting quarterback Kyle Trask, his past does not include significant starting experience, but should not be counted severely against the Gators as of right now. Florida is currently ranked 8th in recruiting during the 2020 cycle, according to ESPN, one behind Auburn.

While these rankings are nothing more than essentially Vegas odds, it is intriguing to see the Gators viewed in a different, more statistical, light than previously done before. The Gators will likely overcome the 12th position, however, the team finished only 9th last season.

Time will tell whether these rankings turn out to be accurate or not, but, for now, it's food for thought, absolutely.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators WR Jacob Copeland Has All the Tools Needed for Success in 2020

With the Gators in search of new offensive weapons, wide receiver Jacob Copeland could be the next big-time playmaker Florida can count on.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 Priority Target WR Jacorey Brooks Commits to Alabama

The Gators lose out on a talented, South Florida receiving talent to Alabama.

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson Will Be Tested in NFL Debut

Florida's first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft will face a tall task in his NFL debut.

Zach Goodall

How Does Former Gators WR Freddie Swain Fit With the Seattle Seahawks?

After being drafted to Seattle in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Freddie Swain looks to be fighting for a roster spot. What makes him inclined to earn that spot and what role does he fit into if he ends up on the 53-man squad?

Brandon Carroll

by

Heat-Man

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Odds Revealed

After a promising season as the team's starting quarterback, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has some intriguing odds at winning the most prized end-of-season award.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Take Your Pick: RB Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook as Florida Gators

If one of these blue-chip talents could have chosen the Gators over their respective schools and in return changed the perception of the running back position at Florida for the long haul, who would it be?

Brandon Carroll

by

kavkan

Gators' TE Kyle Pitts Ranks Top 25 in Mel Kiper's 2021 'Big Board'

In his 'way too early' big board for the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper lists tight end Kyle Pitts - one of the Gators' best offensive weapons - in the top 25.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

How Will Former Gators DE Jabari Zuniga Fit With the New York Jets?

Taking a look at how former Florida Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga fits in the New York Jets' defense.

Zach Goodall

2022 RB Recaps Gators Offer, Has Ties to Greg Knox

A productive running back from the midwest with ties to the University of Florida and running backs coach Greg Knox recaps his fresh offer from the Gators.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Four-Star Freshman OL Issiah Walker Enters Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators may need to add more depth along their offensive line shortly as incoming freshman OL Issiah Walker has entered the transfer portal.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Mrelw64