FAU Names Starting QB vs. Florida Gators

Florida Atlantic announces former Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry as the starter for week one matchup against the Florida Gators.

Photo credit: FAU Athletic Association

The Gators defense has locked in their week one target.

The FAU Owls have named quarterback N'Kosi Perry as their starting signal-caller ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Florida Gators.

Until this point in the offseason, Florida Atlantic has been amidst competition for the starting quarterback job. On Sunday afternoon, the staff's summer-long quest came to its inevitable end, the team announced on Twitter.

Just a few days removed from narrowing down the open competition to two players, head coach Willie Taggart gives the nod to the former ACC starter to become the third starting quarterback for the Owls in four years over incumbent Nick Tronti.

Beginning his collegiate career at the University of Miami, Perry participated in 24 games for the 'Canes in three seasons, starting nine contests between his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore years.

However, falling victim to inconsistency while operating at starter and Houston transfer D'Eriq King's heroics as Miami's unrivaled QB1 in 2020, Perry was pushed down the depth chart in Coral Gables, ultimately leading to his decision to suit up elsewhere in his last year of collegiate eligibility.

Accounting for 2,484 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions – as well as three scores on the ground – the Ocala (Fla.) product presents the Owls offensive attack a much-needed veteran presence heading into the 2021 season.

Looking to bounce back after unconvincing performances in his late-career at UM, Perry will step into the spotlight quickly as he stares down a Florida Gators' defense looking to rebound after a disheartening 2020 season on Sep. 4 in Gainesville.

