Temple vs. FAU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 26

A battle of the Owls is set to take place on Thursday night when the Temple Owls take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in an American Conference showdown.

Both teams are sitting in the middle of the pack of the conference, doing their best to improve their standing before the upcoming conference tournament.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this matchup.

Temple vs. FAU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Temple +4.5 (-105)

FAU -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Temple +184

FAU -225

Total

OVER 146.5 (-108)

UNDER 146.5 (-112)

Temple vs. FAU How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 26

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Temple Record: 15-12 (7-7 in American)

FAU Record: 15-13 (7-8 in American)

Temple vs. FAU Betting Trends

Temple is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Temple's last six road games

FAU is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-0 in FAU's last five home games

Temple vs. FAU Key Player to Watch

Kanaan Carlyle - FAU Owls

FAU is likely to be without its best player, Devin Vanterpool, tonight, which means Kanaan Carlyle needs to step up on offense. He's second on the team in scoring behind Vanterpool, averaging 13.7 points per game, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Let's see if he can step up in Vanterpool's absence tonight.

Temple vs. FAU Prediction and Pick

I can't lay this many points on FAU with its best player questionable tonight. Not only is Vanterpool leading the team in points and rebounds, but he's also a force to be reckoned with on defense. Temple is too close to FAU in most metrics to look past the injury to FAU's most impactful player.

One thing Temple does quite well, which should help them keep this game close, is that they hardly ever turn the ball over. They rank 13th in turnover rate, well, about FAU, which comes in at 222nd in that metric.

If Temple can hang on to the ball and get some shots to drop, they'll be able to bring this game down to the wire.

Pick: Temple +4.5 (-105)

