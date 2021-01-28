Report: Garrick McGee Named Florida Gators QB Coach

The Florida Gators have opted to use an in-house hire for their quarterback coaching position, hiring defensive analyst Garrick McGee.

The Florida Gators plan to promote defensive analyst Garrick McGee to their vacant quarterback coaching position, according to GatorsTerritory and other reports. McGee replaces Brian Johnson, who accepted the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coaching position on Wednesday.

It is unknown if McGee will also take over Johnson's role as offensive coordinator at this time.

RELATED: Florida Gators OC Brian Johnson Takes NFL Job, Per Report

McGee, 47, is already on staff at Florida as the team's defensive analyst, however, his background is heavily influenced by the offensive side of the football. McGee has spent 10 years at the collegiate level as an offensive assistant coach while spending one year at the professional level as an offensive quality control coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2000-01).

The former quarterback has coached wide receivers, quarterbacks and has called plays for several different programs, including Arkansas from 2008-11 as the team's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2010-11. McGee most recently coached receivers at Missouri in 2019 before being brought on to the Gators' staff.

While at Louisville from 2014-15 as the team's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McGee oversaw the development of former Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Lamar Jackson.

McGee's most-recent posting as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach would come in 2016-17 with Illinois. While at Illinois, McGee's unit would be one of the least-productive offenses in the FBS ranking dead last in the Big Ten with 15.3 points per game. His unit was also only able to muster 280.4 total yards per game, ranking 13th out of 14.

While Illinois was forced to used three starting quarterbacks during that span, the team ranked 126th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring output.

For Gators head coach Dan Mullen, McGee presents some form of continuity within the program and one with a lot of experience.

Instead of going outside the box and bringing in someone who may want to implement their own ideas, it appears Florida is ready to go the safe route, allowing Mullen to continue to lead the charge while the quarterback coach sits back and teaches rather than calls plays.