Gators Land On-Field Sponsor for Final Two Home Games of 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have followed in the footsteps of other programs around the country with an on-field sponsorship inside the Swamp, albeit for the last two home games of 2025 at the very least.
Geico Insurance has signed a field logo deal with UF for the Tennessee game on Nov. 22 and the regular season finale against Florida State on Nov. 29, according to multiple reports. It is uncertain if the deal extends to the 2026 season and beyond.
In 2024, the NCAA permitted field logos to boost athletic revenue with notable field logos including Walmart and Tyson Foods at Arkansas, Blanchard Cat at South Carolina and, most recently, Yellawood at Auburn.
"This change allows schools to generate additional income to support student-athletes," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in the announcement in June of 2024.. "I'm pleased that we could find flexibility within our rules to make this happen for member schools."
According to the rules, corporate logos on fields are limited to one advertisement on the 50-yard line and two ads elsewhere. Traditionally, schools have placed logos on the 25-yard line, although it's unclear where Florida will have the Geico logo.
Florida currently has the traditional Gator head logo at the 50-yard line extending to both 40-yard lines with the slanted "F" and SEC logos at both 25-yard lines.
Why the Sponsorship?
As a result of the NCAA Revenue Share era, schools are now looking to new ways to boost revenue for its athletic departments. This summer, the NCAA began its $20.5 million per year revenue share system that will continually increase over the next ten years.
On the NCAA's side, the change to allow on-field sponsorships was to "align regular-season games in home stadiums with those already existing advertisement allowances for games played in the postseason bowl games and neutral-site games."
It should be noted, as well, that First Round games in the College Football Playoff are now played on university campuses, which played a factor in the decision.
Florida's 2025 Season
The Geico Logo can be seen during Florida's last two home games of the season, with matchups against No. 23 Tennessee on Nov. 22 and Florida State on Nov. 29. Neither game's kickoff has been finalized with a flex assignment (either 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. start) to both.
Florida has won its last 10 at home against the Volunteers while losing the last matchup at home against the Seminoles in 2023, snapping a two-game home winning streak.
This week, the Gators are on the road to face Ole Miss, needing to win out to reach bowl eligibility. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.