Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask, DB Shawn Davis Accept Senior Bowl Invites

With the No. 6 Florida Gators in the midst of a stellar 2020 campaign, two more standout seniors, quarterback Kyle Trask and safety Shawn Davis, will officially be heading to the Senior Bowl following the conclusion of their tenures at Florida.

Trask and Davis' acceptance of their invites comes just one day after it was announced that both receiver Trevon Grimes and linebacker Jeremiah Moon have also both accepted invites.

It should only be a matter of time before players such as receiver Kadarius Toney, left tackle Stone Forsythe, center Brett Heggie and defensive lineman TJ Slaton receive, and potentially accept, invites too.

RELATED: Florida Gators LB Moon, WR Grimes Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Trask, a redshirt senior, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation thus far this season and recently cemented his mark as a Heisman Trophy candidate for his performance against Arkansas that included a six-touchdown day, completing 23 out of 29 of his passes for 356 yards.

Thus far this season, Trask has completed 148 out of 211 (70.1%) of his passes for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Trask's 28 touchdowns are the most ever thrown through six games in a season, surpassing former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this past weekend against the Razorbacks.

With this being his final season at Florida, he has the potential to go down in history as one of the team's most prolific passers.

Davis, a true senior this season, has played in five games thus far this year, starting all of them. He's compiled 28 total tackles (20 solos), along with one tackle-for-loss, interception and forced fumble. He's quickly become the rock in the backend of the Gators defense, a secondary filled with issues throughout the year.

While Florida has steadily received individual accolades throughout the year, including Senior Bowl invites, the team is simply focused on winning the remaining four games of the regular season and hoping to land on top against whoever they potentially will play in the SEC Championship game in December.