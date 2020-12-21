Report: Florida Gators LB Jesiah Pierre Enters Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators will be losing one of its young linebackers due to a transfer following the season.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com, redshirt freshman linebacker Jeisah Pierre will be entering the transfer portal, leaving following this season.

Pierre was originally signed with the program during the 2019 recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Pierre represents a long, lanky, athletic linebacker with the ability to cover along with rush the passer. For the Gators, they'll be losing another young player on the core of defenders that was set to make up the 2021 Florida football program.

Thus far in his career, Pierre has appeared in just seven games for the Gators including five this season.

Pierre received several offers from Power 5 schools, including the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia and North Carolina during his recruitment.

At the time of his signing, Pierre was thought of as a three-star recruit, and the No. 87 player in the state of Florida. He was recruited by Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham prior to signing with the team in January of 2019.

Earlier this month, the Gators lost walk-on wide receiver Jaylin Jackson to the transfer portal, and there could be more prior to the end of the season. The team also lost running back Iverson Clement recently to the transfer portal.

Players enter the transfer portal for multiple reasons including playing time or otherwise.

The Gators are coming off of the heels of a heartbreaking loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game, and are getting ready to play the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl, the team's first appearance in the bowl game in program history.