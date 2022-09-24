Gators LB Ventrell Miller Returns to Action vs. Tennessee

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators’ linebacker Ventrell Miller returned to the gridiron on Saturday against Tennessee after missing just one game due to a lower-body injury.

On the first defensive series of the contest, Miller trotted out as the starter at the middle linebacker equivalent position in the Gators' 3-3-5 defensive scheme that associates the JACK edge rusher with the off-ball backer group.

Despite previous chatter that the injury could force a multi-week time frame for his return, especially when Miller stood on the sideline against USF with a boot on his foot, head coach Billy Napier hinted that the decision to play would be left up to the veteran second-level defender after being labeled questionable on Wednesday’s midweek injury report.

“It is really a very subjective injury, if that makes sense,” Napier said. “This will be Ventrell’s [decision] — he’s got a good pulse for his body. He’s a veteran player. He knows where he’s at. The injury he has is simply about where he’s at. How he feels. Ventrell is a guy — they don’t come more loyal in terms of his desire to do his job for the team and be there for his teammates. We’re excited that he’s questionable. Time will tell.”

In pregame Saturday, Miller felt good enough to go. That decision is a breath of fresh air for Florida’s defense following an abysmal outing without him in last week's narrow, 31-28 win over USF.

Without Miller, the Gators' defense was noticeably ineffective, especially against the run, against USF. The youth of Shemar James and Scooby Williams shined through as Florida allowed over 200 yards of rushing in the first half before reconciling the issue at halftime to hold the Bulls' backs to just 70 yards in the final 30 minutes.

Even then, the damage en route to the mere victory over USF was done.

Now, as the sixth-year senior is back in action, the Gators not only return a playmaker in the unit to combat an explosive Tennessee offense but get back the on-field leader on defense for a crucial SEC East contest.

Florida vs. Tennessee is currently airing on CBS.

