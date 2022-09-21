Gators Midweek Injury Report: 5 Ruled Out; Miller, Hill Upgraded vs. Vols

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators midweek injury report for Week 4 includes five players ruled out vs. Tennessee, including two starters in right tackle Michael Tarquin and long snapper Marco Ortiz.

The list of players ruled out against the Volunteers can be found below.

QB Jack Miller III - upper body (thumb)

- upper body (thumb) TE Arlis Boardingham - upper body

- upper body OT Michael Tarquin - lower body

- lower body OT David Conner - upper body (thumb)

- upper body (thumb) LS Marco Ortiz - upper body

In what could be good news, starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller was upgraded from out last week to questionable this week while recovering from a lower-body injury. Miller was seen with a boot on his right foot on the sidelines during the Gators' win over USF.

Should Miller be unable to go on Saturday, true freshman Shemar James will be expected to start in his place at middle linebacker, listed as such on the Week 4 depth chart. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams earned the start in Miller's spot against USF, although James ultimately took the field at middle linebacker on the first play of the game.

Cornerback Jaydon Hill, who was upgraded to questionable prior to the USF game after missing the first two weeks of the season, offseason camp and the 2021 campaign, has been upgraded to probable on the report, indicating that he will be able to play on Saturday. He warmed up with the team and was in pads for the Gators' matchup with the Bulls but ultimately did not take the field.

For the second game in a row, redshirt freshman Austin Barber is expected to start at right tackle in place of Tarquin. Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood, meanwhile, will start for the third game in a row in place of Ortiz.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.