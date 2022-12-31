Memphis DT Transfer Cam'Ron Jackson Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators bolstered their defensive line on Friday night after earning the commitment of Memphis defensive tackle transfer Cam'Ron Jackson.

After entering the portal officially on Thursday, the Gators did quick work to reel in arguably the most talented available player at his position to enter the portal this offseason. First, Jackson scheduled an official visit to UF for Jan. 4-6, All Gators reported just hours after his entry into the portal.

Now, before he even gets on campus, Florida secures his talents for the 2023 campaign.

He heads to Gainesville with three years of experience under his belt.

At Memphis, Jackson has proven to provide an anchor in the middle of the defense for the Tigers.

He produced his best season in 2022 statistically with 41 tackles and one sack but made his impact mostly off the stat sheet. He consistently commanded double teams and flashed athleticism to rush the passer at a high level if given ample opportunity at an impressive 6-foot-5, 340 pounds.

His lone sack of the year came during the Tigers bowl game appearance against Utah State in impressive fashion as Jackson stunted to the outside, creating push on the exterior and hitting home in the backfield.

That ability will be what Florida hopes to get consistently out of the monstrous interior defensive lineman.

Joining former Louisville DT Caleb Banks as additions to the thin unit via the transfer portal, Jackson will serve as immediate patchwork in the middle for the Gators this season. He's projected to assume a significant role as the team's starting nose tackle in the three-man front they operate.

