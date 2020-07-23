Cubelic: Gators' Mohamoud Diabate Top SEC Defensive Breakout Player 2020

Florida Gators football just got a little more praise as ESPN's Cole Cubelic names BUCK rusher/linebacker Mohamoud Diabate his top SEC defensive breakout candidate for the 2020 season.

A sophomore heading into the 2020 season, Diabate is listed No. 1, followed by defensive tackle Christian Barmore (Alabama), linebacker Nakobe Dean (UGA), linebacker Damone Clark (LSU) and defensive back Christian Tutt (Auburn).

For the Gators, Diabate looks to play several roles on the team's defensive front seven, including the coveted BUCK rusher position, led up last season by now-Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. Last season, Diabate was able to make his presence known even though he was just a true freshman.

At 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Diabate was physical enough to earn meaningful repetitions and was one of the team's most fearsome pass rushers, earning 21 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries combined) ranking second on the team behind Greenard at 47 pressures on the season. Diabate played in just 79 "pass-rushing snaps", according to Pro Football Focus.

Heading into 2020, Diabate will be looked at as an example of how a freshman can earn meaningful playing time even while only being less than a year out of high school. Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson spoke on what it takes to be an instant impact player on the 'Stadium and Gale' podcast earlier this week.

"You look at Mohamoud Diabate last year, he played s a freshman," Robinson said when asked about expectations a player might have just out of high school.

"It's easy sometimes when you have the physical traits to get out there early, and so just saying, 'hey, if I'm ready, will you put me out there?' and as you know, Coach Mullen doesn't care. If he believes that you can help us you're going to go out there and, and (Gators defensive coordinator) coach (Todd) Grantham says all the time, 'you can't learn sitting on the sideline',"

Many players will no double attempt to emulate Diabate this year in how he was able to play meaningful downs, similar to sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam did as a freshman last year as well.

Even with high expectations for himself, it appears that Diabate, who achieved 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in limited snaps last season, is up for the challenge. Diabate's teammates clearly believe in his ability, with defensive end Zachary Carter tweeting "11 cold", a reference to Diabate's jersey number - earlier today in response to Cubelic's list of breakout candidates for the SEC.

As the season - whatever that may be - draws closer, many more will come out in praise for the sophomore pass rusher and outside linebacker. While he is not on the preseason All-SEC team watch lists just yet, do not be surprised that by the middle of the year Diabate's name is heard just that more.