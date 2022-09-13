Kick Time, TV Station Set for Florida Gators at Tennessee Volunteers

The time and television station for the Gators' first road game of the season, on Sept. 24, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS as Florida heads to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Despite Florida's untimely loss to Kentucky throwing the SEC game of the week bout into question with other ranked matchups like Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on the schedule, the slot ultimately went to the longstanding SEC East rivalry game.

As Florida hits the road to Rocky Top, they look to reconcile their poor outing in the conference opener against Mark Stoops' Wildcats in the second opportunity at league play in the 2022 season.

Specifically, Billy Napier's offense will attempt to rebound after Anthony Richardson's poor night, likely tapping back into their roots as a run-oriented team as they attempt to control the clock against Josh Heupel's squad.

The Vols — currently ranked No. 15 in the nation — bring in a high-octane offense that will present the biggest challenge to Florida's passing defense thus far. The unit has fared well against the likes of Utah's Cameron Rising and UK's Will Levis, but Tennessee's ability to stretch the field deep with Hendon Hooker will serve as a litmus test for the Gators' defense to showcase its progression from past years under Patrick Toney's tutelage.

Stream information, betting odds, and more will be available at All Gators prior to kickoff.

Florida will first play host to the USF on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as they intend to build momentum against the Bulls for the always difficult trip to Neyland Stadium.

