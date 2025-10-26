Jim Nantz Rips Titans’ Secondary for ‘Pathetic’ Lack of Effort vs. Colts
Jim Nantz did not hold back his feelings after watching Jonathan Taylor rip through the Titans' secondary.
The Colts running back had himself a day against Tennessee in Week 8, racking up 153 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while adding another touchdown and 21 yards on two receptions. But one play in particular got Nantz's attention, and he wasn't even covering the game.
Early in the second half, Taylor took a run off the left side, broke through, and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. Tennessee safeties Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker both had chances to take him down, and both failed.
Video is below.
CBS did an update to show the replay and tossed back to Nantz, who was calling the Broncos-Cowboys game. He didn't hold back, saying, "Pretty pathetic effort in that secondary trying to bring down Taylor."
Video is below.
I mean, you can't really argue with the man. The Titans have been a mess all season and are well on their way to a 1-7 start. They trail the Colts 38-14 late in the fourth quarter, and their effort has matched the score.
Taylor is averaging 12.8 yards per carry against Tennessee on Sunday, and there's absolutely no excuse for an NFL offense to be giving up that much rushing yardage, no matter who it is facing. If that wasn't enough, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was 21-of-29 for 272 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. With three minutes remaining in the game, the Colts are averaging 8.5 yards per play on offense.
The Titans have a lot of holes, and it might take years to plug them all.
As for Taylor, he has been unbelievable this season. Through eight games, he has rushed for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 25 catches for 206 yards and two more touchdowns. He looks like the leading candidate for Offensive Player of the Year and could be edging into the MVP conversation.