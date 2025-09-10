SI

CBS Smashed Viewership Records With Micah Parsons's Packers Debut in Week 1

Micah Parsons's debut with the Packers against the Lions smashed viewership records for CBS.

Ryan Phillips

Micah Parsons's debut with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions garnered huge ratings for CBS.
Micah Parsons's debut with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions garnered huge ratings for CBS. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers are a hit with viewers.

The All-Pro edge rusher's debut with his new team garnered monster ratings for CBS during Week 1, as the Packers' 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions earned 23.891 million viewers. It was the most-watched Week 1 game since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998.

Overall, CBS had its most-watched Week 1 since 1998 with an average of 20.378 million viewers on Sunday, which was a 15% increase over the 2024 season.

When the Dallas Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers on August 28, it may have created a ratings juggernaut in Green Bay. The Packers have a big national fanbase, and now have one of the NFL's top defensive players to go along with a young, exciting offense.

Parsons was outstanding in Week 1. He recorded his first sack with the Packers and helped create a turnover by putting pressure on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The perennial Pro Bowler seemed to fit right in with his new team.

It seems viewers loved what they saw.

