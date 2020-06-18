Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

The Florida Gators are getting more recognition for their accomplishments over the past two years under head coach Dan Mullen.

After going 11-2 and 10-3 over the past two seasons, respectively, the team is slated to make big moves as we enter the 2020 season. Under Mullen, the Gators have shown the grit, fire and perseverance of a team that is ready to make the "next leap", how far they will get will only be answered as the season progresses.

In May, the Gators were given 4/1 odds by the Las Vegas Superbook and so that is where they'll remain, even though there remains uncertainty how exactly the season will eventually play out. Posted on Twitter by Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy, the Gators will be given 4/1 odds yet again, this time by SuperBookUSA.

The Gators finish behind third behind Georgia (7/2 odds) and Alabama (5/4) while finishing ahead of Texas A & M (10/1), LSU (12/1), Auburn (14/1), Tennessee (40/1) and the rest of the SEC.

While the Gators are not yet favored ahead of their most-hated rival the Georgia Bulldogs, the Gators enter the season with one of the more popular and talented quarterbacks in Kyle Trask, whereas the Bulldogs will be entering the season with a bit of an uneasy situation at quarterback. While Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman has yet to truly prove his talent in the SEC as of yet.

Nevertheless, the Gators will have a lot to prove. As early as last month, the Gators were projected to win 10 games with -135 to the over. The Gators have a favorable schedule compared to their opponents, which should give them an advantage in the competition.

While they'll still face a tough Georgia team along with the current national champions in LSU, neither of those matchups will be true road games, with the game against the Tigers actually being at home in Gainesville. As they move along, the team will hope their fortunes continue to trend in the upwards direction.

The last time the Gators participated in an SEC title game was in 2016, could their fortunes flip again just four years later, allowing them to win for the first time since 2008?