AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators are getting more recognition for their accomplishments over the past two years under head coach Dan Mullen.

After going 11-2 and 10-3 over the past two seasons, respectively, the team is slated to make big moves as we enter the 2020 season. Under Mullen, the Gators have shown the grit, fire and perseverance of a team that is ready to make the "next leap", how far they will get will only be answered as the season progresses.

In May, the Gators were given 4/1 odds by the Las Vegas Superbook and so that is where they'll remain, even though there remains uncertainty how exactly the season will eventually play out. Posted on Twitter by Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy, the Gators will be given 4/1 odds yet again, this time by SuperBookUSA.

The Gators finish behind third behind Georgia (7/2 odds) and Alabama (5/4) while finishing ahead of Texas A&M (10/1), LSU (12/1), Auburn (14/1), Tennessee (40/1) and the rest of the SEC.

While the Gators are not yet favored ahead of their most-hated rival the Georgia Bulldogs, the Gators enter the season with one of the more popular and talented quarterbacks in Kyle Trask, whereas the Bulldogs will be entering the season with a bit of an uneasy situation at quarterback. While Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman has yet to truly prove his talent in the SEC as of yet. 

Nevertheless, the Gators will have a lot to prove. As early as last month, the Gators were projected to win 10 games with -135 to the over. The Gators have a favorable schedule compared to their opponents, which should give them an advantage in the competition.

While they'll still face a tough Georgia team along with the current national champions in LSU, neither of those matchups will be true road games, with the game against the Tigers actually being at home in Gainesville. As they move along, the team will hope their fortunes continue to trend in the upwards direction. 

The last time the Gators participated in an SEC title game was in 2016, could their fortunes flip again just four years later, allowing them to win for the first time since 2008?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Gators DT Brad Culpepper Nominated for College Football HOF

The Gators will be represented at least in the nomination rounds for the college football hall of fame.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Hoops to Face Penn State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

The Florida Gators will be one of eight teams to take part in the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational this winter.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: QB Anthony Richardson

Getting to know Florida Gators 2020 quarterback signee Anthony Richardson, taking a look at his recruitment history and long-term projection at Florida.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Cuts List, Sets Transfer Decision Date

After withdrawing from the NBA Draft and announcing his intention to transfer from Florida, point guard Andrew Nembhard has finalized his top schools and decision date,.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Addressed Team on Social Injustice

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wanted to keep discussions private, but ensured he spoke to the team regarding the latest social injustices seen throughout the United States.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Florida Gators Target WR Christian Leary Commits to Alabama

After a recruiting battle, the Alabama Crimson Tide were the eventual winners for 2021 ride receiver Christian Leary.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Growth and Development of QB Kyle Trask

Seeing the field for an extensive period of time last season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be fully prepared to start this upcoming season.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Back on Campus, Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Shows off New Gear

The Florida Gators football team returns to campus and freshman Princely Umanmielen showcases his experience on YouTube.

Demetrius Harvey

Mullen, Florida Gators Preparing for 'Normal Regular Season'

The Florida Gators are planning for a "normal regular season" in 2020 with fall camp set to start August 7th, but are preparing to adjust accordingly.

Zach Goodall

Report: Memphis in the Mix for Florida Gators Transferring PG Andrew Nembhard

After withdrawing from the draft to transfer from Florida, former Gators PG Andrew Nembhard is reportedly drawing interest from Memphis.

Demetrius Harvey