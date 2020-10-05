SI.com
Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators are getting another Player of the Week nod, as defensive lineman Zachary Carter was named this week's SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. Carter, a redshirt junior, put up a stellar performance against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in Florida's 38-24 victory in Gainesville.

Against the Gamecocks, Carter accumulated 1.5 sacks and was the best defensive lineman on the gridiron when it was all said and one.

His accolade comes just one week after fellow defender, linebacker Ventrell Miller, won the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week, while center Brett Heggie was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week.

"Carter recorded more than a full sack for the first time in his career on Saturday and is now tied for ninth in the SEC in sacks through two weeks of competition. The redshirt-junior is also tied for 12th in the SEC in tackles-for-loss," the Gators stated in its release today.

Prior to the start of the season, it was expected Carter would become the team's starting defensive end, however, it appeared Florida had different plans as Carter has started and played the majority of his repetitions on defense inside at three-technique while the team has been without Kyree Campbell through the first two weeks of the season.

While he primarily plays from the inside, Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham indicated prior to the season that the team will be flexible.

"You know, really last year we played him in the middle and now outside too," said Grantham. "And that won't change, so you know he'll be one of the guys with his hand in the dirt, playing inside, outside, kind of based on whatever package we're in and where we feel like we need him.”

Carter has quickly become the Gators' best defensive lineman in just two short weeks. With his prowess against the run and competitive nature as a pass rusher, Carter is one of the more valuable players Florida has on defense this year.

The Gators and Carter will get another opportunity to earn future honors on Saturday as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m.

